

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk's X/Twitter has activated a default setting which utilizes users' tweets to train its Grok AI assistant.



The company stated, 'To continuously improve your experience, we may utilize your X posts as well as your user interactions, inputs and results with Grok for training and fine-tuning purposes'.



'This also means that your interactions, inputs, and results may also be shared with our service provider xAI for these purposes.'



However, the social networking site gives users the control to select public posts to train the AI search assistant.



'This option is in addition to your existing controls over whether your interactions, inputs, and results related to Grok can be utilized', X wrote in a post.



Grok, which was introduced last year, is now accessible to all premium subscription users.



