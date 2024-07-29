Peraso, Inc.: Tachyon Networks Announces New Fixed Wireless Products Based on Peraso 60 GHz mmWave Technology

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a global leader in mmWave technology for 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, today announced that Tachyon Networks Inc. ("Tachyon Networks") is expanding its range of high-gain antenna kits to enhance its TNA-303X 60GHz terminal, which is powered by Peraso's mmWave Perspectus modules and X720 chipset. Tachyon Network's kits, operating in the license-free 60GHz band, extend the operational range for multi-gigabit data connectivity and address the growing demand for reliable broadband solutions.

Tachyon Networks' products enrich the expanding market of wireless internet service providers (WISPs), which enable subscribers to connect to the internet via Wi-Fi at designated hotspots or access points. They also support closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, which use video surveillance cameras to transmit signals to specific monitors for surveillance and security purposes.

Tachyon Networks' modular architecture for 60GHz radios allows for the easy application of these antenna kits to its TNA-303X terminal, increasing its operational range when needed. The new TNA-AK-300 supports ranges of up to 8km in PTP mode and 5km in PTMP mode. The TNA-AK-S-90, a pioneering antenna kit, maintains azimuth scanning while enhancing signal strength and focusing the beam. These products complement the TNA-AK-100, which is known for its strong gain in a compact form factor.

"Tachyon Networks has rapidly developed an impressive product line," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "The positive reception from the WISP and CCTV communities is gratifying. With the rising global demand for affordable, independent broadband network solutions, Tachyon Networks and Peraso are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing need for 60GHz products by offering flexible solutions at competitive prices."

"Tachyon Networks believes our innovative fixed wireless solutions set us apart," said Lindsey Barlow, co-founder and CEO of Tachyon Networks. "Our new antenna kits provide the flexibility to address any installation scenario involving mmWave fixed networks. By integrating Peraso's 60GHz core technology with our innovative solutions, we enable WISPs and system integrators to deliver multi-gigabit speeds and reliability comparable to fiber or cable, with significantly lower installation overhead."

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About Tachyon Networks

Tachyon Networks designs and manufactures affordable, high-performance solutions for the fixed wireless access market including multi-gigabit outdoor 60GHz wireless devices, multi-gigabit switches, and related products. Tachyon Networks' products enable ISPs, MSPs and other operators to rapidly deploy multi-gigabit connectivity for various applications include Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), video surveillance connectivity, and other reliable, high bandwidth needs. For additional information, please visit tachyon-networks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, and advantages of the products of Peraso and its customer, Tachyon Networks, and anticipated use of the products of Peraso by equipment providers, including Tachyon Networks, and service providers, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, anticipated use of mmWave by service providers, the use of Peraso's products by equipment providers and service providers, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of Peraso's ICs and modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by Peraso's manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by Peraso's patents, vigor and growth of markets served by Peraso's customers and operations, and other risks, including the risks identified in the Company's public filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

