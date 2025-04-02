Peraso Inc.: Peraso Announces Major Product Upgrade with Support for 50% More Users per Access Point

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced a major upgrade to its PERSPECTUS module products increasing the number of supported end-point devices per access point from 32 to 48. The Company's PERSPECTUS modules are used by wireless Internet service providers ("WISPs") to provide fixed wireless access service ("FWA") using the unlicensed 60 GHz spectrum.

"We've experienced rapid adoption of 60 GHz services among our customer base, which has led to subscriber capacity limitations on our access points," stated Brandon Hardy, CEO of Cobalt Technology, a Texas-based WISP. "The enhanced capacity provided by Peraso's PERSPECTUS modules provides significant improvement, enabling us to accelerate broadband deployment while improving connection reliability. This recent product upgrade will allow for more subscribers to be served per access point with reduced concerns about adjacent network interference."

"Support for 48 subscriber end-point devices per access point represents a pivotal advancement in enhancing the capacity of 60 GHz FWA networks built using our PERSPECTUS modules," stated Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "This upgrade should further optimize deployment costs for our WISP customers and underscores that mmWave FWA can be a superior alternative to fiber-optic internet."

Increasing the number of end users served by a single access point benefits the FWA market in general, and notably dense urban deployments, by:

Improving the total cost of network ownership versus competing technologies

Providing a competitive solution capable of up to 2 Gbps data rates

Reducing power consumption

Reducing the amount of hardware deployed

Peraso's mmWave technology operates in the unlicensed 60 GHz band and offers enhanced performance in dense urban environments, where traditional 5 GHz/6 GHz licensed devices can struggle with interference and congestion. This advantage is particularly crucial in North American urban centers, where deploying or refitting fiber can be costly and time consuming. Peraso customers are deploying 60 GHz technology in urban centers, such as Los Angeles, and Peraso expects to see continued growth in deployments, particularly with the prospect of potential changes to the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment ("BEAD") program, which was authorized by the US government with a budget of over $42 billion to build quality broadband infrastructure for Americans in unserved and underserved areas.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video, and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "could," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso and its customers, market acceptance of Peraso's products, expected changes to the BEAD program and anticipated acceptance and use of mmWave technology by service providers, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with our mmWave products and solutions; anticipated use of mmWave by our customers and intended users of our products; the availability and performance of Peraso's products and solutions; the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor, antenna and system solutions; reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents; vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations; and other risks included in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Company Contact

Mark Lunsford

CRO

mlunsford@perasoinc.com

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

