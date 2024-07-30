

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Glencore PLC (GLCNF.PK), natural resources company, Tuesday said it produced 462,600 tonnes of Copper from own sources in the first half, 5 percent lower than 488,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.



On a like-for-like basis, own sourced copper production was 2 percent down from last year.



Own sourced cobalt production declined 27 percent to 15,900 tonnes, zinc production dropped 4 percent to of 417,200 tonnes, nickel production was down 5 percent to 44,200 tonnes, attributable ferrochrome production of 599,000 tonnes fell 16%, and Coal production decreased 7 percent to 50.6 million tonnes. Lead production, however increased 1 percent to 87,900 tonnes.



Gold production in the first half was 369,000 oz, flat with last year, while silver production decreased 3 percent from last year to 9,117,000 oz.



'As announced earlier this month, post the acquisition of EVR, we are now in the process of consulting with shareholders to assess their views regarding the potential demerger of our coal and carbon steel materials business. We expect to be able to announce the outcome of such engagement and the decision of the Board regarding the potential demerger alongside our interim results next week, said ' Glencore CEO Gary Nagle.



Looking ahead, the company has maintained its full-year production outlook.



