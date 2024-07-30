

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo Plc (DGE.L, DEO), a British alcoholic beverage company, on Tuesday reported a decline in preliminary net earnings and revenue for the full year, reflecting continued macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility.



For the 12-month period, the company posted earnings per share of 173.2 cents, lower than 196.3 cents per share, recorded last year.



Operating profit, however, moved up to $6 billion from last year's $5.547 billion, primarily due to the positive impact of exceptional operating items partially offset by a decline in organic operating margin.



Volumes were down to 230.5 million equivalent units from 243.4 million equivalent units in 2023.



Sales dropped to $20.269 billion from previous year's $20.555 billion. This reflected an unfavorable foreign exchange impact and organic net sales decline.



Diageo has revised up its full-year dividend by 5 percent to 103.48 cents per share from previous year's 98.55 cents per share.



