

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) reported profit before tax of 106.1 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2024 compared to 128.7 million pounds, last year, down 17.6%. Earnings per 10.61p share was 57.2 pence compared to 63.0 pence. Adjusted pretax profit declined to 127.3 million pounds from 174.3 million pounds, previous year. Adjusted earnings per 10.61p ordinary share was 68.8 pence compared to 92.8 pence. First half sales were 815.9 million pounds, a decline of 7.4%.



The Group now expects adjusted profit before tax to be between 260 million pounds and 280 million pounds in full year 2024 at constant currency.



The Board proposed to maintain the interim dividend flat at 47.0 pence.



