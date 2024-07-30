

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) said on Tuesday that, on 29 July, its unit AstraZeneca Finance LLC priced two tranches of Eurobonds totaling 1.4 billion euros.



The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.



The offering is expected to be closed on August 5.



The offering comprises 650 million of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 3.121 percent maturing on August 5, 2030 and 750 million euros of fixed rate notes with a coupon of 3.278 percent maturing on August 5, 2033.



BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale acted as joint book-running managers on the transaction.



