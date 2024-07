LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Imunon, Inc. (IMNN) is up over 194% at $3.47. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP) is up over 41% at $1.47. Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is up over 20% at $6.30. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) is up over 17% at $99.06. Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is up over 16% at $13.67. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is up over 14% at $5.45. F5, Inc. (FFIV) is up over 13% at $201.53. Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR) is up over 13% at $1.80. Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) is up over 10% at $8.36. Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is up over 8% at $1.99. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (AISP) is up over 7% at $3.84. Davis Commodities Limited (DTCK) is up over 6% at $1.22.



In the Red



QXO, Inc. (QXO) is down over 79% at $12.00. Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is down over 20% at $28.44. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is down over 15% at $46.30. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) is down over 15% at $1.26. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) is down over 15% at $1.12. NIP Group Inc. (NIPG) is down over 13% at $14.33. Planet Image International Limited (YIBO) is down over 13% at $3.43. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) is down over 12% at $6.41. Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) is down over 12% at $2.92. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) is down over 9% at $38.00. Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is down over 8% at $15.07. Diageo plc (DEO) is down over 6% at $122.48. Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is down over 6% at $52.00. Meta Data Limited (AIU) is down over 6% at $4.26.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX