Stabilis Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call And Webcast Date

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands, today announced that it will issue second quarter 2024 results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.
A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at https://investors.stabilis-solutions.com/events. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.
To participate in the live teleconference:
Domestic Live: 888-506-0062
International Live: 973-528-0011
Conference ID: 300549
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through August 15, 2024:
Domestic Live: 877-481-4010
International Live: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 50991
ABOUT STABILIS SOLUTIONS
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6502
ir@stabilis-solutions.com
