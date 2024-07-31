

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSY.PK) reported that its second quarter net income dropped to 230 million euros from last year's 1.06 billion euros, with earnings per share declining to 0.29 euros from 1.34 euros in the prior year.



EBIT was 847 million euros down from 1.497 billion euros in the previous year, reflecting the charges recorded in the Space Systems business.



Revenues for the second quarter were 15.995 billion euros compared to 15.900 billion euros in the prior year.



A total of 323 commercial aircraft were delivered, compared to 316 in the first half of 2023. This total included 28 A220s, 261 A320 Family aircraft, 13 A330s, and 21 A350s.



The company's 2024 guidance excludes mergers and acquisitions. Based on this, the company targets approximately 770 commercial aircraft deliveries, adjusted EBIT of around 5.5 billion euros, and free cash flow before customer financing of about 3.5 billion euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX