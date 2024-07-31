

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) reported first half profit before tax of 99.7 million pounds compaared to 237.7 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 2.1 pence compared to 5.0 pence. Operating profit was 182.3 million pounds, compared to 235.6 million pounds. Profit before tax and exceptional items declined to 187.7 million pounds from 237.7 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 3.8 pence compared to 5.0 pence.



For the half year ended 30 June 2024, revenue was 1.52 billion pounds, down 7.3% from prior year. Group completions, including JVs, were 4,728 homes compared to 5,120.



The Group now expects to deliver 2024 full year UK completions towards the upper end of previous guidance range of 9,500 to 10,000 and Group operating profit in line with current market expectations.



