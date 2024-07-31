Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.07.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp: Hier winken Topaussichten mit enormen Kurspotenzial!
31.07.2024 08:48 Uhr
Essity spearheads menstrual health in partnership with the World Economic Forum

STOCKHOLM, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity announces its associate partnership with the World Economic Forum. As a member of the Forum's Global Alliance for Women's Health, Essity assumes the role of leading partner in menstrual health and as such leads the Alliance's work to measure and close the gaps in this area.

The Forum's Global Alliance for Women's Health is a multisector platform placing women's health on the global agenda. Essity is committed to improving the well-being of women across life stages. The company has a longstanding track record of breaking barriers in menstrual health across the world with the support of leading global and regional brands such as Libresse, Saba, Nosotras, Bodyform, Nana, Knix, Modibodi, TOM Organic, TENA, and with the ambition to drive systemic change.

Essity's Chief Strategy Officer, Sahil Tesfu, has joined the Community of Champions of the Forum's Global Alliance for Women's Health. The Community of Champions is a collective of global leaders and advocates committed to prioritizing, protecting and promoting the health of women and closing the women's health gap.

"1.8 billion people menstruate every month. Yet millions of girls, women, transgender men, and non-binary persons are unable to manage their menstrual cycle in a dignified and healthy way. Closing the gap in menstrual health will enable more people to fully participate and engage in school, work, and society, which would boost the global economy. At Essity, we see investing in menstrual health as integral to gender equality and human rights and our partnership with the Forum presents a tremendous opportunity to mobilize global communities and break barriers to well-being," says Sahil Tesfu.

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-spearheads-menstrual-health-in-partnership-with-the-world-economic-forum,c4019489

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4019489/2928792.pdf

Essity spearheads menstrual health in partnership with the World Economic Forum

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/sahil-tesfu-wef-press-conference,c3321973

Sahil Tesfu WEF Press Conference

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-spearheads-menstrual-health-in-partnership-with-the-world-economic-forum-302210808.html

