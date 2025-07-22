Essity / TORK: Only 1 in 5 Public Restrooms Meet Hygiene, Cleanliness Expectations, New Tork Survey Finds

52% of people take action after a poor restroom experience, impacting business revenue and reputation

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Tork, an Essity brand and the global leader in professional hygiene, announced findings of a global survey of restroom users and cleaning staff that explores attitudes toward hygiene in public restrooms, the hygiene barriers that users encounter, the challenges cleaners face and the consequences of a poor restroom experience. Tork continues to push for inclusive hygiene by exploring the barriers people face in public restrooms and the resulting impact on businesses.

Public restrooms are failing hygiene expectations globally - and it's costing businesses

The research, which surveyed 11,500 people across 11 countries, shows there are high expectations for hygiene and cleanliness in the public restroom. 74% expect moderate or high levels of hygiene. Yet, only 20% of restrooms deliver on those expectations1. 40% of the general population is "very concerned" with hygiene and cleanliness of public spaces and that number jumps to 60% for people with conditions like germaphobia.

28% have spent less time at a venue because of the state of the restroom

23% have limited how much they eat or drink, in order to avoid needing the restroom - showing a direct impact on business revenue

11% have told their friends to avoid the location and 7% have left a poor online review

1 in 4 people spent less time at their workplace due to poor restrooms, and 15% worked from home more than they otherwise would - affecting employee satisfaction and productivity

Additionally, in the U.S., younger generations are holding venues to higher standards. 21% of 18-34-year-olds said they would not return to a venue because of the restrooms, compared to 14% of the general population and 16% of 35- 44-year-olds. That number goes down as people get older:

12% of 45 - 54-year-olds said they wouldn't return to a venue because of the restroom

10% of 55 - 65-year-olds said they wouldn't return

8% - 9% of 66 - 70+ year olds said they wouldn't return

Beyond the visible: the real hygiene barriers in public restrooms

Although public facilities provide accommodations for some prevalent physical circumstances and conditions, such as people who use wheelchairs, the research reveals that many needs remain unrecognized in restroom maintenance and design.

Across the 11 countries surveyed, 54% of venue visitors contend with some form of physical or cognitive challenge that can impact their public restroom experience. That number increases to 59% in Canada and 60% in the U.S.

Physical conditions include:

Skin sensitivities

Incontinence

Chronic pain

Mobility issues

Cognitive conditions include:

General anxiety

Discomfort in shared/crowded spaces

Visual and/or hearing impairment

Neurodivergence

"Our research reveals this singular truth: when a restroom fails to meet the needs of customers, it directly impacts a business's reputation and revenue," said Amy Bellcourt, Vice President, Communications at Essity. "This is one reason why 'Hygiene for all' is a core pillar of our Tork brand sustainability strategy. By focusing on inclusive hygiene, we help organizations create better experiences that serve everyone, including the cleaning staff who maintain these vital spaces."

Where public restrooms fall short

Survey respondents across countries cite that they avoid restrooms because they are "unhygienic" (#1 reason), have unpleasant smells or odors (#2 reason), soap and toilet paper are unavailable (#3 reason) or the restroom provides insufficient privacy (#4 reason).

The survey also asked respondents to identify the types of public locations that most often fail to meet their restroom expectations. Respondents in the United States identified the following venues as the most likely to fall short of restroom expectations:

Convenience stores - 30% say these rarely or never meet expectations

Train and bus stations - 25%

Shopping malls - 25%

Sports stadiums and arenas - 24%

Fast food restaurants - 19%

"These findings reinforce the need for more consistent inclusive hygiene standards across high-traffic public venues," said Katrin Ferge, Regional Segment Manager, Commercial and Public Interest at Essity. "When restrooms fall short, it not only affects individual comfort and dignity - it can also lead to lost business, negative word of mouth and reduced employee satisfaction in the case of a workplace."

The reality of cleaner burnout

The research also explored the challenges that cleaners face when working within the restroom setting, including:3

80% reported mental health issues as a result of their jobs;46% of those individuals say they feel stressed.

70% cite inadequate employer support.

38% have left a cleaning job as a result of not feeling recognized or due to burnout (unrelated to pay/compensation).

Reduced employee wellbeing and employee turnover can directly impact facility cleanliness, the restroom user experience, and result in costly hiring and onboarding. Meeting the needs of cleaning staff - for example, providing easy to refill high-capacity dispensers - can support inclusive hygiene and boost the bottom line of businesses.

1Tork Insight Survey 2025, conducted in US, UK, Germany, France, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands and Poland among 11,500 people from the general public and 1,000 cleaning staff.

2Ibid.Respondents reported experiencing, without limitation, diagnosed or self-diagnosed physical/cognitive conditions, e.g. eczema, chronic pain, general anxiety, claustrophobia.

3Tork Insight Survey 2025, conducted among 1,000 cleaning staff in US, UK, Germany, France, Mexico, Canada, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands and Poland.

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in more than 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkglobal.com/us/en/.

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2024, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 146bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

