Essity / TORK: Essity Around the World - July 2025

Every month, Essity will highlight activities from around the world showcasing how we make a difference in society and in people's lives through hygiene and health. With our products, solutions, and services, we care for a billion people in 150 countries every day.

In July, our stories feature initiatives around period care, health taboos and issues, and summer festivals. Happy reading!

Period care, a question of well-being and productivity

In Mexico, a recent report revealed that 95% of companies do not consider menstrual health in their work environment, leading to significant productivity losses. Essity, in collaboration with Dalia Empower and Plenna, presented the report "Menstruation and Work Productivity: The Taboo Impacting Business Outcome." The findings show that 45% of women have had to take time off work due to menstrual discomfort. This study aims to raise awareness and promote inclusive policies to support women's health and improve workplace productivity.

In Australasia, Essity's Libra* Period Positivity Program highlighted the importance of menstrual health in the workplace. Initiated in 2019, the program makes free period care products accessible in schools and workplaces across Australia and New Zealand. By addressing practical challenges and reducing stigma, the initiative is helping to significantly improve attendance, motivation, and overall well-being for employees and students.

In Peru, Essity partnered with the Regional Directorate of Education Lima to train over 100 teachers from San Juan de Lurigancho and El Agustino in the Lima area on how to discuss menstruation in classrooms. This initiative aims to address significant gaps in menstrual health, create inclusive and stigma-free educational environments, thereby enhancing equity and school retention. In this effort, Essity signed the Social Pact for Education, joining 150 organizations in Peru committed to promoting student well-being in the classroom.

* Libra is a period care brand of Essity

Better care and less taboo

Medical experts are concerned that inadequate incontinence care is worsening the National Health Service (NHS) bed blocking* crisis in the UK. Experts suggest that better management of incontinence could reduce bed blocking by more than a quarter. Research by Essity found that 29% of medical professionals believe improved incontinence care could release beds sooner. The NHS is set to change its procurement criteria to prioritize patient outcomes over cost, following an 18-month campaign by Essity, which demonstrated that better-quality incontinence products save money in the long run while improving care quality and patient dignity.

In France, Essity is dedicated to raising awareness about lymphedema through the lymphosanstabou (lympho without taboo) campaign. This initiative aims to break taboos surrounding this often underdiagnosed and insufficiently treated chronic condition. By providing a platform for patients, health professionals, and associations, the campaign seeks to inform, raise awareness and promote better recognition of lymphedema.

* Patients staying unnecessarily longer in hospitals preventing others from being taken care of.

Enjoying summer festivals with Essity

In The Netherlands, a study by Libresse, an Essity period care brand, found that half of Dutch women+ feel uncomfortable at festivals during menstruation, with one in five skipping events due to lack of clean facilities and menstrual products. To address this, a special toilet experience was created at Pinkpop, a major festival (150 thousand visitors), offering clean toilets, free sanitary pads, and information about period underwear. The area offered multiple facilities allowing the festival-goers to enjoy the event confidently and worry-free, including a hang-out place with a vulva seat that proved to be a conversation starter.

In the USA, Essity is enhancing its community presence in the Fox Cities, Wisconsin, this summer and fall by sponsoring various local events and festivals. Highlights include being the Official Hygiene Sponsor at the Mile of Music Festival in Appleton with Essity's Tork Professional Hygiene leading brand, providing hydration stations at the Fox Cities Marathon, and sponsoring the Menasha Harvest Festival and Neenah Shop & Stroll. These initiatives involving over 300 employees of Essity and their families reflect the company's commitment to supporting the neighbourhoods where its employees live and work.

