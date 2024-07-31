

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Drug manufacturer Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) reported that its net profit for the first quarter increased to 95.2 million yen from last year's 89.4 million yen, with earnings per share improving to 61 yen from 58 yen in the previous year.



Revenues for the quarter grew to 1.21 trillion yen from 1.06 trillion yen last year.



Takeda still expects revenue for fiscal 2024 to be 4.35 trillion yen. Net profit for fiscal 2024 is seen at 58 billion yen or 37 yen per share.



