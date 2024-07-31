

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L), a Dutch online food delivery platform for buyers and sellers, on Wednesday posted a wider loss of 301 million euros for the first half, compared to last year's loss of 258 million euros, mainly driven by non-cash impairment losses and the amortization of intangibles acquired through business combinations.



For the half year, the Group's adjusted EBITDA rose 42 percent to 203 million euros, assisted by reduced order fulfilment and central costs.



Total revenue for six months edged down to 2.57 billion euros from last year's 2.58 billion euros. Revenue less adjusted order fulfilment costs per order improved by 7 percent for the half year. Order-driven revenue slid by 1 percent to 2.46 billion euros, and Ancillary revenue decreased by 1 percent to 113 million euros.



In addition, the company said it launched a new share buyback program of up to 150 million euros, expected to be completed no later than 31 March 2025.



Looking ahead, the group said it is reiterating its guidance for 2024, expecting adjusted EBITDA of approximately 450 million euros.



