

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Group (CGUIY.PK) Wednesday announced first half profit, compared to a heavy loss last year. The company said the financial results were downgraded by a damaging legacy and the context of restructuring.



The quarterly profit was 39 million euros, compared to 2.231 billion euros a year ago. The net profit from continuing operations were 2.549 billion euros, compared to loss of 918 million euros.



Net sales for the first half declined 5.9 percent to 4.192 billion euro from 4.454 billion euros last year. On a same store basis, sales declined 3.5 percent from the prior first half.



