Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Gründer Dr. Gutschlag über Highflyer Almonty Industries Inc.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40CWP | ISIN: FR001400OKR3 | Ticker-Symbol: CAJ1
Tradegate
04.04.25
15:46 Uhr
0,520 Euro
+0,012
+2,42 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5250,53218:45
0,5250,53118:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2025 18:06 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Groupe Casino: Notice to the holders of 'Warrants #1' of Casino Guichard-Perrachon

Finanznachrichten News

Notice to the holders of 'Warrants #1'
of Casino Guichard-Perrachon

Paris, 7 April 2025

Casino Guichard-Perrachon (Euronext Paris: CO; ISIN: FR001400OKR3) hereby gives notice to the holders of 'Warrants #1' (ISIN: FR001400OJ72) issued on 27 March 2024 (the 'Issue Date') that the exercise price was increased from €0.0461 per warrant #1 to €0.0517 per warrant #1 on 27 March 2025, the first anniversary of the Issue Date.

This adjustment is in accordance with the stipulations set out in paragraph 4.5.2.2.2 of the securities note (AMF visa no. 24-068 of 12 March 2024, the 'Securities Note').

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.