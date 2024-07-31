Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further drill results from the High-Grade Zone ("High-Grade Zone" or "HGZ") and Denise Zone ("Denise"), on the company's flagship Perron Project in the northwestern Abitibi region of Quebec. Today's results further define the High-Grade Zone and have expanded known mineralization of the Denise Zone at depth. See Figure 1 for a plan view of the geology of the Perron Project, Figure 2 for a plan view of the geology of the Eastern Gold Zone, Figure 3 for a longitudinal section of the High-Grade Zone, Figure 4 for a longitudinal of the Denise Zone, Figure 5 for images of gold mineralization and Tables 1-3 for assay results and drillhole coordinates. Today's results will not make it into the Company's resource estimate, highlighting the immense growth potential that exists at the Perron project.
Highlights include:
High-Grade Zone
- PE-21-347W5 returned 6.35 m of 30.85 g/t Au including 0.50 m of 342.10 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~1100 m
- PE-21-347W4 returned 7.80 m of 7.36 g/t Au including 0.70 m of 70.32 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~970 m
Denise Zone
- PE-20-186W2 returned 2.15 m of 16.58 g/t Au including 0.50 m of 66.35 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~900 m
- PE-21-347W5 returned 58.50 m of 0.71 g/t Au including 3.00 m of 8.31 g/t Au at a vertical depth of ~1150 m
Jacques Trottier, PhD, Executive Chairman of Amex Exploration commented, "Today's released drill holes were planned to target the depth extensions of the Denise mineralization on both sides of the central diabase dike. To reach these areas, the holes also traversed the High-Grade Zone, highlighting how proximal the two zones are to each other and providing us with further enhanced information about the HGZ through tighter drill spacing. Importantly, drill hole PE-20-186W2 at Denise West was designed to intercept a predicted mafic-ultramafic intrusion at depth to provide more geological information, but instead intercepted gold mineralization within the rhyolite, meaning the zone has much more room for growth to the west and at depth than originally thought."
Aaron Stone, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Amex Exploration continued, "Through the new interpretation of the Denise Mafic Intrusion (see Figure 4), the Amex team continues to see growth potential for resources at depth. This also opens up the possibility of reinterpretation of the same mafic intrusion in the High-Grade Zone, meaning a potential of more area for growth of the Western HGZ. We are also excited to target where the mafic intrusion and diabase dike are modelled to meet one another, to see if this could act as a trap for a pocket of very high-grade gold mineralization. We intend to test this target in the coming months along with other very interesting new targets elsewhere on the property."
Figure 1: Geological map of the Perron Project, showing each of the significant mineralized zones identified to date.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/218362_584327d944517bca_002full.jpg
Figure 2: Geological map of the Eastern Gold Zone, showing each of the significant gold mineralized zones, including the High-Grade Zone and the Denise Zone, and the locations of today's released drill holes. HGZ mineralization is represented by gold bearing quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins with visible gold hosted in the Beaupré aphanitic rhyolite. Denise mineralization is represented by gold bearing quartz-carbonates-sericite-sulfides veins with visible gold hosted in the Beaupré brecciated rhyolite.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/218362_584327d944517bca_003full.jpg
Figure 3: Longitudinal section of the High-Grade Zone looking to the south, showing contoured metal factor (Au g/t * estimated true thickness) and the locations of today's released drill holes.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/218362_584327d944517bca_004full.jpg
Figure 4: Longitudinal section of the Denise Zone looking to the south, showing contoured metal factor (Au g/t * estimated true thickness) and the locations of today's released drill holes. Note drillhole PE-20-186W2 and the new interpretation of the Denise Mafic Intrusion, giving Western Denise a significantly larger area for growth potential at depth.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/218362_584327d944517bca_005full.jpg
Figure 5. Photos of visible gold from todays released drill holes, including PE-21-347W4, PE-24-347W5 for the High-Grade Zone and PE-20-186W2 and PE-22-524W5 for the Denise Zone. HGZ mineralization is represented by gold bearing quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins with visible gold hosted in the Beaupré aphanitic rhyolite. Denise mineralization is represented by gold bearing quartz-carbonates-sericite-sulfides veins with visible gold hosted in the Beaupré brecciated rhyolite. Abbreviation: VG - Visible Gold.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2667/218362_584327d944517bca_006full.jpg
Table 1. Assay results from current drilling of the High-Grade Zone and Denise Zone at the Perron Project.
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Core length (m)
|True thickness (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Metal Factor* (MF)
|Vertical Depth (m)
|Zone
|PE-20-186W2
|943.30
|943.80
|0.50
|0.26
|0.97
|0.30
|0.25
|~875m
|Western
DZ
|And
|949.70
|950.50
|0.80
|0.41
|0.92
|0.10
|0.38
|~880m
|And
|969.20
|971.35
|2.15
|1.12
|16.58
|1.57
|18.56
|~900m
|including
|969.70
|970.20
|0.50
|0.26
|1.57
|0.40
|0.41
|including
|970.85
|971.35
|0.50
|0.26
|66.35
|5.50
|17.25
|PE-20-197W2
|1136.80
|1163.00
|26.20
|20.17
|0.98
|0.47
|19.79
|~1015m
|Eastern DZ
|including
|1136.80
|1147.55
|10.75
|8.23
|1.74
|0.80
|14.36
|PE-21-288W2
|923.30
|923.80
|0.50
|0.37
|1.68
|3.00
|0.62
|~815m
|Western
DZ
|And
|955.00
|956.25
|1.25
|0.93
|0.65
|0.10
|0.60
|~840m
|And
|986.50
|996.60
|10.10
|1.14
|0.52
|0.17
|0.59
|~865m
|including
|986.50
|988.00
|1.50
|7.68
|2.28
|0.10
|17.54
|including
|990.50
|991.50
|1.00
|0.76
|0.61
|0.10
|0.46
|including
|996.00
|996.60
|0.60
|0.46
|0.64
|0.30
|0.30
|PE-21-347W4
|1039.70
|1047.50
|7.80
|4.52
|7.36
|1.59
|33.28
|~970m
|Eastern
HGZ
|including
|1039.70
|1040.40
|0.70
|0.40
|70.32
|15.80
|28.13
|including
|1045.70
|1047.50
|1.80
|1.05
|2.26
|0.40
|2.38
|And
|1050.30
|1090.00
|39.70
|27.59
|0.47
|1.53
|13.02
|~995m
|Eastern
DZ
|including
|1073.00
|1090.00
|17.00
|11.93
|0.83
|2.90
|9.93
|And
|1132.10
|1134.00
|1.90
|1.39
|0.80
|0.18
|1.11
|~1040m
|PE-24-347W5
|1156.15
|1162.50
|6.35
|2.50
|30.85
|2.26
|77.14
|~1100m
|Eastern
HGZ
|including
|1157.65
|1158.30
|0.65
|0.26
|12.65
|2.60
|3.29
|including
|1159.80
|1160.30
|0.50
|0.20
|342.10
|20.80
|68.42
|including
|1160.30
|1161.00
|0.70
|0.28
|17.68
|0.90
|4.95
|And
|1182.00
|1240.50
|58.50
|29.78
|0.71
|0.71
|21.02
|~1150m
|Eastern
DZ
|including
|1182.00
|1183.00
|1.00
|0.50
|2.47
|0.10
|1.23
|including
|1197.00
|1197.50
|0.50
|0.25
|2.85
|0.10
|0.71
|including
|1237.50
|1240.50
|3.00
|1.54
|8.31
|10.35
|12.80
|And
|1249.00
|1250.00
|1.00
|0.52
|1.72
|0.20
|0.89
|~1190m
|And
|1267.50
|1270.50
|3.00
|1.56
|1.22
|0.50
|1.90
|~1210m
|And
|1288.00
|1293.00
|5.00
|2.62
|0.65
|0.91
|1.70
|~1225m
|PE-22-524
|1451.60
|1455.20
|3.60
|2.43
|3.40
|0.17
|8.27
|~1325m
|Eastern DZ
|including
|1451.60
|1452.60
|1.00
|0.67
|10.46
|0.35
|7.01
|And
|1461.50
|1465.00
|3.50
|2.37
|1.59
|0.13
|3.76
|~1335m
|And
|1479.00
|1484.00
|5.00
|3.42
|0.53
|0.16
|1.80
|~1350m
|And
|1528.50
|1529.40
|0.90
|0.63
|32.74
|5.90
|20.63
|~1390m
*Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by true thickness
Table 2. Assay results from previous drilling in the Denise Zone at the Perron Project.
|Hole ID
|Previous Press Release
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Core length (m)
|True thickness (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Metal Factor* (MF)
|Vertical Depth (m)
|Zone
|PE-20-163W1
|PR High-Grade Zone
2021-06-28
|788.20
|803.00
|14.80
|9.20
|0.39
|0.16
|3.58
|~725m
|Eastern DZ
|PE-20-165W1
|Not previously released
|816.75
|848.05
|31.30
|19.39
|0.39
|0.55
|7.60
|~755m
|Eastern DZ
|including
|826.50
|834.50
|8.00
|4.95
|0.41
|0.86
|2.01
|PE-20-185
|PR High-Grade Zone
2020-08-18
|1137.65
|1145.10
|7.45
|4.74
|0.89
|0.15
|4.22
|~1065m
|Eastern DZ
|including
|1143.50
|1144.10
|0.60
|0.38
|6.21
|0.10
|2.36
|PE-20-185W1
|PR High-Grade Zone
2020-10-07
|1092.80
|1109.40
|16.60
|10.72
|0.45
|0.15
|4.77
|~1015m
|Eastern DZ
|PE-20-186
|PR Upper High-Grade Zone
2022-01-10
|874.00
|880.00
|6.00
|3.73
|0.52
|0.38
|1.93
|~810m
|Western DZ
|And
|922.00
|957.50
|35.50
|22.72
|0.52
|0.53
|11.81
|~860m
|including
|922.00
|922.90
|0.90
|0.57
|7.20
|0.70
|4.10
|PE-20-187W1
|PR High-Grade Zone
2020-10-07
|1200.00
|1203.25
|3.25
|2.40
|1.13
|0.31
|2.70
|~1085m
|Eastern DZ
|And
|1221.00
|1237.00
|16.00
|12.00
|0.85
|0.17
|10.15
|~1110m
|including
|1230.90
|1231.40
|0.50
|0.38
|8.63
|0.40
|3.28
|PE-20-190W1
|PR Upper High-Grade Zone
2022-01-10
|1044.00
|1047.95
|3.95
|2.63
|0.60
|0.33
|1.59
|~965m
|Eastern DZ
|And
|1062.00
|1074.20
|12.20
|8.21
|0.41
|0.29
|3.40
|~985m
|PE-20-197
|PR High-Grade Zone
2020-12-03
|1150.00
|1155.50
|5.50
|3.71
|0.66
|0.33
|2.43
|~1045m
|Eastern DZ
|And
|1216.80
|1227.00
|10.20
|7.25
|0.72
|0.25
|5.25
|~1100m
|PE-20-197W1
|PR High-Grade Zone
2021-02-17
|1106.65
|1184.00
|77.35
|62.27
|0.16
|0.20
|9.70
|~995m to ~1045m
|Eastern DZ
|including
|1106.65
|1108.55
|1.90
|1.48
|0.89
|0.19
|1.32
|including
|1182.50
|1184.00
|1.50
|1.24
|1.48
|0.30
|1.83
|PE-20-207
|Not previously released
|1081.00
|1111.90
|30.90
|19.49
|0.56
|0.63
|10.86
|~1015m
|Eastern DZ
|PE-20-207W1
|PR High-Grade Zone
2021-02-17
|988.00
|992.10
|4.10
|2.68
|0.47
|0.27
|1.27
|~910m
|Eastern DZ
|And
|1046.50
|1071.25
|24.75
|16.95
|0.30
|0.28
|5.01
|~965m
|PE-20-210
|PR 210 Gold Zone + High-Grade Zone
2021-02-17
|1378.00
|1385.50
|7.50
|4.89
|0.62
|0.18
|3.05
|~1280m
|Eastern DZ
|And
|1403.50
|1426.55
|23.05
|15.43
|0.30
|0.28
|4.62
|~1305m
|And
|1450.00
|1460.15
|10.15
|6.98
|0.38
|0.10
|2.67
|~1340m
|PE-20-210W1
|PR High-Grade Zone
2021-04-26
|1339.50
|1369.50
|30.00
|19.60
|0.42
|0.24
|8.31
|~1250m
|Eastern DZ
|including
|1339.50
|1361.20
|21.70
|14.16
|0.50
|0.25
|7.04
|And
|1430.10
|1450.50
|20.40
|13.90
|0.37
|0.18
|5.09
|~1320
|PE-20-210W2
|PR High-Grade Zone
2021-04-26
|1334.50
|1356.50
|22.00
|14.71
|0.56
|0.24
|8.29
|~1235m
|Eastern DZ
|And
|1384.50
|1394.70
|10.20
|7.00
|0.41
|0.29
|2.89
|~1275m
|And
|1414.90
|1433.00
|18.10
|12.53
|0.51
|0.32
|6.38
|~1300m
|PE-20-210W3
|PR High-Grade Zone
2021-04-26
|1311.00
|1314.00
|3.00
|1.91
|0.62
|0.10
|1.18
|~1205m
|Eastern DZ
|PE-20-224
|Not previously released
|951.50
|952.50
|1.00
|0.64
|1.14
|0.30
|0.73
|~870m
|Eastern DZ
|And
|998.00
|1008.00
|10.00
|6.50
|0.54
|0.17
|3.51
|~915m
|And
|1020.00
|1034.40
|14.40
|9.42
|0.48
|0.30
|4.52
|~935m
|PE-20-224W1
|PR High-Grade Zone
2021-03-11
|979.50
|1019.55
|40.05
|26.42
|0.48
|0.25
|12.71
|~890m to ~925m
|Eastern DZ
|including
|1002.55
|1019.55
|17.00
|11.30
|0.84
|0.29
|9.44
|PE-20-224W2
|PR High-Grade Zone
2021-03-11
|965.30
|991.00
|25.70
|17.10
|1.08
|1.19
|18.47
|~880m
|Eastern DZ
|PE-20-229
|PR 210 Gold Zone
2022-01-10
|1374.00
|1376.00
|2.00
|1.34
|2.92
|0.29
|3.91
|~1270m
|Eastern DZ
|And
|1459.50
|1464.90
|5.40
|3.74
|5.77
|1.91
|21.60
|~1345m
|PE-20-229W1
|Not previously released
|1325.50
|1344.00
|18.50
|12.32
|0.91
|0.28
|11.19
|~1225m
|Eastern DZ
|And
|1387.50
|1391.30
|3.80
|2.57
|0.68
|0.47
|1.75
|~1275m
|And
|1442.00
|1445.60
|3.60
|2.56
|1.49
|0.36
|3.83
|~1315m
|PE-20-229W2
|PR High-Grade Zone
2021-09-07
|1312.00
|1323.00
|11.00
|7.58
|0.76
|0.29
|5.77
|~1195m
|Eastern DZ
|including
|1312.00
|1321.05
|9.05
|6.23
|0.86
|0.30
|5.38
|PE-20-230
|PR High-Grade Zone
2021-03-11
|779.50
|801.30
|21.80
|13.75
|0.71
|3.66
|9.81
|~715m
|Eastern DZ
|PE-21-163EXT
|Not previously released
|831.80
|862.50
|30.70
|18.94
|0.61
|0.32
|11.50
|~780m
|Eastern DZ
|including
|858.70
|862.50
|3.80
|2.36
|3.17
|0.53
|7.48
|PE-21-165EXT
|Not previously released
|793.00
|873.00
|80.00
|48.32
|0.32
|0.27
|15.29
|~770m
|Eastern DZ
|including
|844.65
|873.00
|28.35
|17.49
|0.58
|0.48
|10.13
|PE-21-248W1
|PR High-Grade Zone
2021-05-26
|908.10
|938.00
|29.90
|21.21
|0.91
|0.47
|19.26
|~810m
|Eastern DZ
|including
|908.10
|920.80
|12.70
|8.96
|1.28
|0.61
|11.51
|PE-21-268W1
|PR High-Grade Zone
2021-04-26
|888.00
|889.50
|1.50
|1.00
|1.72
|0.10
|1.72
|~790m
|Eastern DZ
|And
|922.50
|926.90
|4.40
|2.99
|0.42
|0.19
|1.25
|~820m
|PE-21-268W2
|PR High-Grade Zone
2021-06-28
|912.60
|917.15
|4.55
|3.37
|2.42
|0.56
|8.15
|~800m
|Eastern DZ
|PE-21-286
|PR High-Grade Zone
2021-09-07
|876.20
|943.00
|66.80
|51.33
|0.12
|0.12
|6.29
|~760m to ~815m
|Eastern DZ
|including
|876.20
|900.50
|24.30
|18.47
|0.17
|0.11
|3.11
|PE-21-287W1
|PR High-Grade Zone
2021-05-26
|1266.00
|1291.50
|25.50
|17.60
|0.47
|0.12
|8.21
|~1130m
|Eastern DZ
|PE-21-288
|PR High-Grade Zone
2022-06-16
|1000.00
|1000.50
|0.50
|0.30
|11.54
|1.60
|3.46
|~920m
|Eastern DZ
|And
|1055.30
|1057.20
|1.90
|1.16
|2.98
|0.75
|3.46
|~965m
|And
|1089.00
|1095.75
|6.75
|4.17
|2.35
|0.41
|9.79
|~1000m
|PE-21-294
|PR High-Grade Zone
2021-09-07
|952.25
|980.60
|28.35
|22.26
|0.77
|0.15
|17.10
|~845m
|Eastern DZ
|PE-21-318W5
|Not previously released
|1405.50
|1418.50
|13.00
|7.66
|1.43
|0.52
|10.98
|~1320m
|Eastern DZ
|including
|1409.50
|1411.00
|1.50
|0.88
|2.82
|1.60
|2.48
|including
|1411.00
|1412.50
|1.50
|0.88
|5.25
|1.60
|4.62
|including
|1415.50
|1417.00
|1.50
|0.89
|1.92
|0.10
|1.71
|PE-20-434
|PR High-Grade Zone
2022-02-03
|1193.50
|1244.50
|51.00
|34.53
|0.39
|0.29
|13.43
|~1095m to 1135m
|Eastern DZ
|including
|1193.50
|1211.60
|18.10
|12.11
|0.84
|0.47
|10.15
|PE-22-524W2
|PR High-Grade Zone
2023-01-23
|1426.50
|1428.60
|2.10
|1.48
|1.13
|0.18
|1.68
|~1290m
|Eastern DZ
|And
|1447.50
|1450.50
|3.00
|2.14
|0.56
|0.10
|1.19
|~1310m
|And
|1464.60
|1473.50
|8.90
|6.38
|0.60
|0.10
|3.80
|~1325m
|PE-22-524W3
|Not previously released
|1547.50
|1609.20
|61.70
|36.51
|0.31
|0.22
|11.36
|~1415m to ~1470m
|Eastern DZ
|including
|1552.50
|1554.00
|1.50
|0.88
|3.22
|0.10
|2.83
|including
|1608.00
|1609.20
|1.20
|0.71
|2.41
|4.28
|1.71
|PE-22-524W5
|PR High-Grade Zone
2023-01-23
|1381.50
|1384.50
|3.00
|2.24
|0.99
|0.25
|2.22
|~1220m
|Eastern DZ
|And
|1405.50
|1422.60
|17.10
|12.83
|0.57
|0.20
|7.35
|~1245m
|And
|1449.00
|1457.70
|8.70
|6.49
|0.50
|0.19
|3.24
|~1275m
|PE-22-524W6
|PR High-Grade Zone
2023-01-23
|1398.70
|1403.25
|4.55
|3.45
|1.46
|0.28
|5.03
|~1225m
|Eastern DZ
|And
|1419.70
|1420.25
|0.55
|0.42
|1.88
|0.50
|0.79
|~1240m
|And
|1432.00
|1433.50
|1.50
|1.15
|1.32
|0.60
|1.52
|~1250m
|PE-22-524W7
|PR High-Grade Zone
2023-01-23
|1380.00
|1390.90
|10.90
|8.45
|0.20
|0.21
|1.71
|~1225m
|Eastern DZ
|And
|1422.00
|1432.50
|10.50
|8.33
|0.21
|0.34
|1.78
|~1255m
|PE-22-532W1
|PR Team Zone
2024-04-24
|1717.00
|1781.70
|64.70
|39.19
|0.25
|0.11
|9.70
|~1580 to ~1635m
|Eastern DZ
|including
|1717.00
|1743.00
|26.00
|15.65
|0.39
|0.10
|6.07
|And
|1824.60
|1825.10
|0.50
|0.31
|19.29
|3.40
|5.98
|~1675m
|PE-22-532W3
|PR High-Grade Zone
2023-01-23
|1544.50
|1555.00
|10.50
|8.49
|0.29
|0.14
|2.45
|~1370m
|Eastern DZ
|including
|1544.50
|1548.00
|3.50
|2.82
|0.48
|0.10
|1.34
|PE-22-544
|Not previously released
|1020.00
|1028.00
|8.00
|4.93
|1.13
|0.21
|5.56
|~940m
|Western DZ
*Metal factor is defined as gold grade multiplied by true thickness
Table 3. Drill hole coordinates for today's results.
|Hole ID
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Elevation (m)
|PE-20-163W1
|162
|-72
|348
|864
|516
|614802
|5431007
|344
|PE-20-165W1
|168
|-75
|346
|867
|521
|614802
|5431009
|344
|PE-20-185
|155
|-75
|0
|1150
|1150
|614780
|5431158
|346
|PE-20-185W1
|155
|-75
|642
|1120
|478
|614780
|5431158
|346
|PE-20-186
|167
|-73
|0
|973
|973
|614615
|5431022
|344
|PE-20-186W2
|167
|-73
|520
|1018
|498
|614615
|5431022
|344
|PE-20-187W1
|153
|-72
|837
|1308
|471
|614802
|5431247
|347
|PE-20-190W1
|157
|-75
|413
|1152
|739
|614750
|5431105
|345
|PE-20-197
|163
|-71
|0
|1258
|1258
|614878
|5431225
|348
|PE-20-197W1
|163
|-71
|777
|1216
|439
|614878
|5431225
|346
|PE-20-197W2
|163
|-71
|477
|1186
|709
|614878
|5431225
|346
|PE-20-207
|164
|-73
|0
|1133
|1133
|614871
|5431110
|346
|PE-20-207W1
|164
|-73
|642
|1087
|445
|614871
|5431110
|346
|PE-20-210
|152
|-75
|0
|1507
|1507
|614857
|5431283
|349
|PE-20-210W1
|152
|-75
|1040
|1482
|442
|614857
|5431283
|349
|PE-20-210W2
|152
|-75
|768
|1479
|711
|614857
|5431283
|349
|PE-20-210W3
|152
|-75
|369
|1339
|970
|614857
|5431283
|349
|PE-20-224
|167
|-73
|0
|1062
|1062
|614847
|5431099
|345
|PE-20-224W1
|167
|-73
|563
|1035
|472
|614847
|5431099
|345
|PE-20-224W2
|167
|-73
|246
|1036
|790
|614847
|5431099
|345
|PE-20-229
|145
|-75
|0
|1500
|1500
|614916
|5431284
|350
|PE-20-229W1
|145
|-75
|876
|1455
|579
|614916
|5431284
|350
|PE-20-229W2
|145
|-75
|483
|1327
|844
|614916
|5431284
|350
|PE-20-230
|163
|-69
|0
|931
|931
|614746
|5431009
|344
|PE-21-163EXT
|162
|-72
|745
|888
|143
|614802
|5431007
|344
|PE-21-165EXT
|168
|-75
|749
|889
|140
|614802
|5431009
|344
|PE-21-248W1
|170
|-72
|487
|958
|471
|614847
|5431098
|345
|PE-21-268W1
|159
|-70
|309
|951
|642
|614801
|5431103
|346
|PE-21-268W2
|159
|-70
|447
|930
|483
|614801
|5431103
|346
|PE-21-286
|160
|-68
|0
|949
|949
|614810
|5431137
|346
|PE-21-287W1
|152
|-72
|810
|1326
|516
|614857
|5431259
|348
|PE-21-288
|163
|-74
|0
|1113
|1113
|614746
|5431103
|345
|PE-21-288W2
|163
|-74
|501
|1027
|526
|614746
|5431103
|345
|PE-21-294
|157
|-71
|0
|994
|994
|614806
|5431137
|346
|PE-21-318W5
|162
|-74
|725
|1435
|710
|614876
|5431227
|348
|PE-21-347W4
|158
|-77
|747
|1185
|438
|614835
|5431119
|345
|PE-21-347W5
|158
|-77
|774
|1317
|543
|614835
|5431119
|345
|PE-21-434
|165
|-73
|0
|1291
|1291
|614876
|5431228
|348
|PE-22-524
|143
|-73
|0
|1645
|1645
|614886
|5431358
|351
|PE-22-524W2
|143
|-73
|1131
|1564
|433
|614886
|5431358
|351
|PE-22-524W3
|143
|-73
|900
|1641
|741
|614886
|5431358
|351
|PE-22-524W5
|143
|-73
|802
|1497
|695
|614886
|5431358
|351
|PE-22-524W6
|143
|-73
|790
|1435
|645
|614886
|5431358
|351
|PE-22-524W7
|143
|-73
|463
|1467
|1004
|614886
|5431358
|351
|PE-22-532W3
|137
|-76
|1199
|1605
|406
|614964
|5431427
|357
|PE-22-544
|144
|-73
|0
|1047
|1047
|614598
|5431064
|345
Qualified Person and QA&QC
Jérôme Augustin P.Geo. Ph.D., (OGQ 2134), an independent "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the "Qualified Person"), has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Jérôme Augustin. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocols include insertion of blank or standard samples every 10 samples on average, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by Laboratoire Expert during the analytical process.
For all analyses targeting gold mineralization, gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. Values over 3 ppm Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with finish by gravimetry by Laboratoire Expert Inc, Rouyn-Noranda. Samples containing visible gold mineralization are analyzed by metallic sieve. For additional quality assurance and quality control, all samples were crushed to 90% less than 2 mm prior to pulverization, in order to homogenize samples which may contain coarse gold.
Exploration results that include drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit, as such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of mineral resource. The potential quantities and grades of drilling targets disclosed in this news release are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the targets being delineated as mineral resources.
About Amex
Amex Exploration Inc. has made significant gold discoveries on its 100% owned high-grade Perron Gold Project located ~110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. The project is well-serviced by existing infrastructure, on a year-round road, 10 minutes from an airport and just outside the town of Normétal (~8 km). In addition, the project is in close proximity to a number of major gold producers' milling operations. The project host both bulk tonnage and a high-grade gold style mineralization. Since January 2019, Amex has intersected significant gold mineralization in multiple gold zones and discovered copper-rich VMS zones.
For further information please contact:
Victor Cantore
President and Chief Executive Officer
Amex Exploration: +1-514-866-8209
Forward-looking statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the HGZ and Denise Zone, the expected positive exploration results, the extension of the mineralized zones, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.
