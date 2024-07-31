Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports June 30, 2024 Results

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Company earned $353,000 (or $0.12 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2024 compared to $842,000 (or $0.29 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter of 2023. The Company earned $880,000 (or $0.30 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 and $1,687,000 (or $0.59 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Year-end 2023 market expectation for timely and extensive Federal Reserve Bank monetary policy easing, which would materially benefit the Company's overall financial condition and performance, diminished through mid-year 2024. Undistributed earnings at second quarter-end 2024 were $395,000 which, subject to regional Federal Reserve Bank non-objection, provides limited carryover capacity to augment 2024 dividend declarations. Upon depletion of these undistributed earnings, future dividend declarations would be limited by ongoing earnings levels. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at June 30, 2024 were 24.13%, 24.61%, 13.74% and 24.13% respectively. Tier one capital was $56,975,000 and total risk-based capital was $58,094,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nation-wide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated interest rates. The Company's second quarter-end 2024 asset quality remained exceptionally strong. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 12.49% of total deposits at second quarter-end 2024 which favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Overhead costs in 2024 reflect optimum staffing to sustain operational continuity in the community branch banking office network along with area specific sales team focus.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 467,957 shares, or 16.36% on June 30, 2024.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2024, the Company employed 81 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty four (34) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty one (31) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, December 31, June 30, 2024 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 4,578 $ 4,274 $ 5,380 Interest bearing deposits with banks 804 1,172 1,223 Total cash and cash equivalents 5,382 5,446 6,603 Securities available for sale 157,869 161,832 169,024 Restricted investments in bank stock 1,889 1,244 1,317

Loans 190,046 192,812 196,031 Allowance for credit losses (1,120 ) (1,162 ) (1,412 ) Net loans 188,926 191,650 194,619 Premises and equipment 2,896 2,866 2,820 Accrued interest receivable 2,230 2,199 2,220 Investment in Life Insurance 18,809 18,534 18,255 Other assets 7,321 6,848 7,515 Total assets $ 385,322 $ 390,619 $ 402,373 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 152,876 156,767 $ 162,680 Interest bearing 156,297 170,508 178,621 Total deposits 309,173 327,275 341,301 Short-term borrowings 40,254 25,317 24,753 Other liabilities 1,748 1,891 1,755 Total liabilities 351,175 354,483 367,809 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2024 and 2023 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 62,537 63,145 63,271 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (23,046 ) (21,665 ) (23,364 ) Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2024 and 2023 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 34,147 36,136 34,563 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 385,322 $ 390,619 $ 402,372

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 2,055 $ 2,055 $ 4,113 $ 4,109 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,074 1,153 2,211 2,328 Exempt from federal income taxes 475 521 892 1,039 Other 58 36 100 66 Total Interest income 3,662 3,765 7,316 7,542 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 54 34 114 72 Interest on short-term borrowings 461 281 830 496 Total Interest expense 515 315 944 568 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,147 3,450 6,372 6,974 CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES - (122 ) (39 ) (122 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES 3,147 3,572 6,411 7,096 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Asset management and trust income 362 338 714 675 Service charges on deposit accounts 160 162 312 318 Net Security Gains - - 3 - Income from investment in life insurance 129 125 259 251 Other income 18 21 72 71 Total other operating income 669 646 1,360 1,315 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 2,068 1,925 4,059 3,821 Net occupancy expense 194 173 425 387 Furniture and equipment 137 140 278 266 Pennsylvania shares tax 83 73 160 146 Legal and professional 153 151 284 277 FDIC insurance 46 59 92 90 Other expenses 822 800 1,631 1,622 Total other operating expenses 3,503 3,321 6,929 6,609 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 313 897 842 1,802 Income tax expense (40 ) 55 (38 ) 115 Net income $ 353 $ 842 $ 880 $ 1,687 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.12 $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.59

