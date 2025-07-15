Anzeige
Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Reports 28% Second Quarter Earnings Rise

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTC Markets:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company earned $451,000 (or $0.16 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2025 compared to $353,000 (or $0.12 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter of 2024. The Company earned $882,000 (or $0.31 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 and $880,000 (or $0.30 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024.

The Company's second quarter-end 2025 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.65%. Effective overhead cost containment was primarily attributable to more efficient staffing for operational continuity. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 87.32% of total deposits which very favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Asset quality remained exceptionally strong across-the-board. Capital adequacy and strength greatly exceeded major banking industry benchmarks. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at June 30, 2025 were 25.41%, 25.79%, 14.37% and 25.41% respectively. Tier one capital was $57,100,000 and total risk-based capital was $58,000,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nationwide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated market interest rates and yields.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 463,757 shares, or 16.21% on June 30, 2025.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2025, the Company employed 77 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-three (33) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty (30) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

December 31,

June 30,

2025

2024

2024

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks on demand

$

6,719

$

3,743

$

4,578

Interest bearing deposits with banks

855

1,322

804

Total cash and cash equivalents

7,574

5,065

5,382

Securities available for sale

150,018

156,076

157,869

Restricted investments in bank stock

1,489

1,671

1,889

Loans

176,902

181,452

190,046

Allowance for credit losses

(865

)

(865

)

(1,120

)

Net loans

176,037

180,587

188,926

Premises and equipment

2,854

2,790

2,896

Accrued interest receivable

2,236

2,202

2,230

Investment in Life Insurance

19,348

19,083

18,809

Other assets

7,625

7,381

7,321

Total assets

$

367,181

$

374,855

$

385,322

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$

152,786

145,735

$

152,876

Interest bearing

147,657

155,826

156,297

Total deposits

300,443

301,561

309,173

Short-term borrowings

32,885

38,665

40,254

Other liabilities

1,715

1,854

1,748

Total liabilities

335,043

342,080

351,175

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2025 and 2024

7,200

7,200

7,200

Retained earnings

62,692

62,440

62,537

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(25,210

)

(24,321

)

(23,046

)

Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2025 and 2024

(12,544

)

(12,544

)

(12,544

)

Total shareholders' equity

32,138

32,775

34,147

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

367,181

$

374,855

$

385,322

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months

Six Months

Ended June 30

Ended June 30

2025

2024

2025

2024

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans

$

2,039

$

2,055

$

4,066

$

4,113

Interest and dividends on securities:

Taxable

1,039

1,074

2,125

2,211

Exempt from federal income taxes

458

475

900

892

Other

48

58

101

100

Total Interest income

3,584

3,662

7,192

7,316

INTEREST EXPENSE:

Interest on deposits

41

54

90

114

Interest on short-term borrowings

344

461

752

830

Total Interest expense

385

515

842

944

NET INTEREST INCOME

3,199

3,147

6,350

6,372

CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES

-

-

-

(39

)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES

3,199

3,147

6,350

6,411

OTHER OPERATING INCOME:

Asset management and trust income

382

362

761

714

Service charges on deposit accounts

159

160

306

312

Net Security Gains

-

-

(14

)

3

Income from investment in life insurance

133

129

266

259

Other income

20

18

63

72

Total other operating income

694

669

1,382

1,360

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES:

Salaries and employee benefits

1,987

2,068

3,940

4,059

Net occupancy expense

201

194

435

425

Furniture and equipment

174

137

308

278

Pennsylvania shares tax

72

83

152

160

Legal and professional

166

153

299

284

FDIC insurance

44

46

88

92

Other expenses

815

822

1,665

1,631

Total other operating expenses

3,459

3,503

6,887

6,929

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

434

313

845

842

Income tax expense

(17

)

(40

)

(37

)

(38

)

Net income

$

451

$

353

$

882

$

880

Average Shares Outstanding

2,860,953

2,860,953

2,860,953

2,860,953

Earnings Per Share

$

0.16

$

0.12

$

0.31

$

0.30

CONTACT:
Wendy Piper
wpiper@cbthebank.com

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corp. (Pennsylvania)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commercial-national-reports-28-second-quarter-earnings-rise-1049070

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
