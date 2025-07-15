Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Reports 28% Second Quarter Earnings Rise

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTC Markets:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company earned $451,000 (or $0.16 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2025 compared to $353,000 (or $0.12 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter of 2024. The Company earned $882,000 (or $0.31 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 and $880,000 (or $0.30 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024.

The Company's second quarter-end 2025 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.65%. Effective overhead cost containment was primarily attributable to more efficient staffing for operational continuity. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 87.32% of total deposits which very favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Asset quality remained exceptionally strong across-the-board. Capital adequacy and strength greatly exceeded major banking industry benchmarks. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at June 30, 2025 were 25.41%, 25.79%, 14.37% and 25.41% respectively. Tier one capital was $57,100,000 and total risk-based capital was $58,000,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nationwide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated market interest rates and yields.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 463,757 shares, or 16.21% on June 30, 2025.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2025, the Company employed 77 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-three (33) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty (30) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, December 31, June 30, 2025 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 6,719 $ 3,743 $ 4,578 Interest bearing deposits with banks 855 1,322 804 Total cash and cash equivalents 7,574 5,065 5,382 Securities available for sale 150,018 156,076 157,869 Restricted investments in bank stock 1,489 1,671 1,889 Loans 176,902 181,452 190,046 Allowance for credit losses (865 ) (865 ) (1,120 ) Net loans 176,037 180,587 188,926 Premises and equipment 2,854 2,790 2,896 Accrued interest receivable 2,236 2,202 2,230 Investment in Life Insurance 19,348 19,083 18,809 Other assets 7,625 7,381 7,321 Total assets $ 367,181 $ 374,855 $ 385,322 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 152,786 145,735 $ 152,876 Interest bearing 147,657 155,826 156,297 Total deposits 300,443 301,561 309,173 Short-term borrowings 32,885 38,665 40,254 Other liabilities 1,715 1,854 1,748 Total liabilities 335,043 342,080 351,175 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2025 and 2024 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 62,692 62,440 62,537 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (25,210 ) (24,321 ) (23,046 ) Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2025 and 2024 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 32,138 32,775 34,147 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 367,181 $ 374,855 $ 385,322

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Six Months Ended June 30 Ended June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 2,039 $ 2,055 $ 4,066 $ 4,113 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,039 1,074 2,125 2,211 Exempt from federal income taxes 458 475 900 892 Other 48 58 101 100 Total Interest income 3,584 3,662 7,192 7,316 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 41 54 90 114 Interest on short-term borrowings 344 461 752 830 Total Interest expense 385 515 842 944 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,199 3,147 6,350 6,372 CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES - - - (39 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES 3,199 3,147 6,350 6,411 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Asset management and trust income 382 362 761 714 Service charges on deposit accounts 159 160 306 312 Net Security Gains - - (14 ) 3 Income from investment in life insurance 133 129 266 259 Other income 20 18 63 72 Total other operating income 694 669 1,382 1,360 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 1,987 2,068 3,940 4,059 Net occupancy expense 201 194 435 425 Furniture and equipment 174 137 308 278 Pennsylvania shares tax 72 83 152 160 Legal and professional 166 153 299 284 FDIC insurance 44 46 88 92 Other expenses 815 822 1,665 1,631 Total other operating expenses 3,459 3,503 6,887 6,929 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 434 313 845 842 Income tax expense (17 ) (40 ) (37 ) (38 ) Net income $ 451 $ 353 $ 882 $ 880 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.31 $ 0.30

CONTACT:

Wendy Piper

wpiper@cbthebank.com

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corp. (Pennsylvania)

