Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Reports 28% Second Quarter Earnings Rise

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTC Markets:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company earned $451,000 (or $0.16 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter 2025 compared to $353,000 (or $0.12 per average share outstanding) in the second quarter of 2024. The Company earned $882,000 (or $0.31 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 and $880,000 (or $0.30 per average share outstanding) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024.
The Company's second quarter-end 2025 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.65%. Effective overhead cost containment was primarily attributable to more efficient staffing for operational continuity. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 87.32% of total deposits which very favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Asset quality remained exceptionally strong across-the-board. Capital adequacy and strength greatly exceeded major banking industry benchmarks. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at June 30, 2025 were 25.41%, 25.79%, 14.37% and 25.41% respectively. Tier one capital was $57,100,000 and total risk-based capital was $58,000,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nationwide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated market interest rates and yields.
Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 463,757 shares, or 16.21% on June 30, 2025.
As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on June 30, 2025, the Company employed 77 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-three (33) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty (30) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.
The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.
Safe Harbor Statement
Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2025
2024
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks on demand
$
6,719
$
3,743
$
4,578
Interest bearing deposits with banks
855
1,322
804
Total cash and cash equivalents
7,574
5,065
5,382
Securities available for sale
150,018
156,076
157,869
Restricted investments in bank stock
1,489
1,671
1,889
Loans
176,902
181,452
190,046
Allowance for credit losses
(865
)
(865
)
(1,120
)
Net loans
176,037
180,587
188,926
Premises and equipment
2,854
2,790
2,896
Accrued interest receivable
2,236
2,202
2,230
Investment in Life Insurance
19,348
19,083
18,809
Other assets
7,625
7,381
7,321
Total assets
$
367,181
$
374,855
$
385,322
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
152,786
145,735
$
152,876
Interest bearing
147,657
155,826
156,297
Total deposits
300,443
301,561
309,173
Short-term borrowings
32,885
38,665
40,254
Other liabilities
1,715
1,854
1,748
Total liabilities
335,043
342,080
351,175
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2025 and 2024
7,200
7,200
7,200
Retained earnings
62,692
62,440
62,537
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(25,210
)
(24,321
)
(23,046
)
Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2025 and 2024
(12,544
)
(12,544
)
(12,544
)
Total shareholders' equity
32,138
32,775
34,147
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
367,181
$
374,855
$
385,322
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months
Six Months
Ended June 30
Ended June 30
2025
2024
2025
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
2,039
$
2,055
$
4,066
$
4,113
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
1,039
1,074
2,125
2,211
Exempt from federal income taxes
458
475
900
892
Other
48
58
101
100
Total Interest income
3,584
3,662
7,192
7,316
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on deposits
41
54
90
114
Interest on short-term borrowings
344
461
752
830
Total Interest expense
385
515
842
944
NET INTEREST INCOME
3,199
3,147
6,350
6,372
CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES
-
-
-
(39
)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES
3,199
3,147
6,350
6,411
OTHER OPERATING INCOME:
Asset management and trust income
382
362
761
714
Service charges on deposit accounts
159
160
306
312
Net Security Gains
-
-
(14
)
3
Income from investment in life insurance
133
129
266
259
Other income
20
18
63
72
Total other operating income
694
669
1,382
1,360
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
1,987
2,068
3,940
4,059
Net occupancy expense
201
194
435
425
Furniture and equipment
174
137
308
278
Pennsylvania shares tax
72
83
152
160
Legal and professional
166
153
299
284
FDIC insurance
44
46
88
92
Other expenses
815
822
1,665
1,631
Total other operating expenses
3,459
3,503
6,887
6,929
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
434
313
845
842
Income tax expense
(17
)
(40
)
(37
)
(38
)
Net income
$
451
$
353
$
882
$
880
Average Shares Outstanding
2,860,953
2,860,953
2,860,953
2,860,953
Earnings Per Share
$
0.16
$
0.12
$
0.31
$
0.30
CONTACT:
Wendy Piper
wpiper@cbthebank.com
