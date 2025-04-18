Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Reports March 31, 2025 Results

Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF) (Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company earned $431,000 (or $0.15 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter 2025 compared to $527,000 (or $0.18 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter of 2024.

The Company's first quarter-end 2025 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.53%. Effective overhead cost containment was primarily attributable to more efficient staffing for operational continuity. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 87.42% of total deposits which very favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Asset quality remained exceptionally strong across-the-board. Capital adequacy and strength greatly exceeded major banking industry benchmarks. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at March 31, 2025 were 25.19%, 25.57%, 14.15% and 25.19% respectively. Tier one capital was $56,933,000 and total risk-based capital was $57,888,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nationwide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated market interest rates and yields.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 460,757 shares, or 16.11% on March 31, 2025.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on March 31, 2025, the Company employed 78 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty three (33) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty (30) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 1,552 $ 3,743 $ 2,766 Interest bearing deposits with banks 4,254 1,322 1,830 Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,806 5,065 4,596 Securities available for sale 152,374 156,076 157,498 Restricted investments in bank stock 1,371 1,671 1,025 Loans 178,819 181,452 191,151 Allowance for credit losses (865 ) (865 ) (1,120 ) Net loans 177,954 180,587 190,031 Premises and equipment 2,997 2,790 2,906 Accrued Interest receivable 2,487 2,202 2,521 Investment in life insurance 19,216 19,083 18,672 Other Assets 7,452 7,381 7,668 Total assets $ 369,657 $ 374,855 $ 384,917 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 147,353 145,735 $ 157,567 Interest bearing 157,061 155,826 169,758 Total deposits 304,414 301,561 327,325 Short-term borrowings 29,662 38,665 21,633 Other liabilities 1,789 1,854 1,783 Total liabilities 335,865 342,080 350,741 Shareholders' equity Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2025 and 2024 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 62,556 62,440 62,928 Accumulated other comprehensive income (23,420 ) (24,321 ) (23,408 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2025 and 2024 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 33,792 32,775 34,176 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 369,657 $ 374,855 $ 384,917

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 2,027 $ 2,058 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,086 1,105 Exempt from federal income taxes 442 449 Other 53 42 Total Interest income 3,608 3,654 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 49 60 Interest on short-term borrowings 408 369 Total Interest expense 457 429 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,151 3,225 CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES - (39 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES 3,151 3,264 OTHER OPERATING INCOME Asset management and trust income 379 352 Service charges on deposit accounts 147 152 Net Security gains (14 ) 3 Income from investment in life insurance 133 130 Other income 43 54 Total other operating income 688 691 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 1,953 1,991 Net occupancy expense 234 231 Furniture and equipment 134 141 Pennsylvania shares tax 80 77 Legal and professional 133 131 FDIC Insurance 44 46 Other expenses 850 809 Total other operating expenses 3,428 3,426 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 411 529 Income tax (benefit) expense (20 ) 2 Net income $ 431 $ 527 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.15 $ 0.18

CONTACT:

Wendy Piper

wpiper@cbthebank.com

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corp. (Pennsylvania)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire