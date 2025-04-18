Anzeige
Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Reports March 31, 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 18, 2025 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF) (Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company earned $431,000 (or $0.15 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter 2025 compared to $527,000 (or $0.18 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter of 2024.

The Company's first quarter-end 2025 tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.53%. Effective overhead cost containment was primarily attributable to more efficient staffing for operational continuity. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 87.42% of total deposits which very favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Asset quality remained exceptionally strong across-the-board. Capital adequacy and strength greatly exceeded major banking industry benchmarks. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at March 31, 2025 were 25.19%, 25.57%, 14.15% and 25.19% respectively. Tier one capital was $56,933,000 and total risk-based capital was $57,888,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nationwide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated market interest rates and yields.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 460,757 shares, or 16.11% on March 31, 2025.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on March 31, 2025, the Company employed 78 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty three (33) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty (30) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2025

2024

2024

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks on demand

$

1,552

$

3,743

$

2,766

Interest bearing deposits with banks

4,254

1,322

1,830

Cash and Cash Equivalents

5,806

5,065

4,596

Securities available for sale

152,374

156,076

157,498

Restricted investments in bank stock

1,371

1,671

1,025

Loans

178,819

181,452

191,151

Allowance for credit losses

(865

)

(865

)

(1,120

)

Net loans

177,954

180,587

190,031

Premises and equipment

2,997

2,790

2,906

Accrued Interest receivable

2,487

2,202

2,521

Investment in life insurance

19,216

19,083

18,672

Other Assets

7,452

7,381

7,668

Total assets

$

369,657

$

374,855

$

384,917

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Deposits

Non-interest bearing

$

147,353

145,735

$

157,567

Interest bearing

157,061

155,826

169,758

Total deposits

304,414

301,561

327,325

Short-term borrowings

29,662

38,665

21,633

Other liabilities

1,789

1,854

1,783

Total liabilities

335,865

342,080

350,741

Shareholders' equity

Common stock, par value $2 per share;

10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000

shares issued; 2,860,953 shares

outstanding in 2025 and 2024

7,200

7,200

7,200

Retained earnings

62,556

62,440

62,928

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(23,420

)

(24,321

)

(23,408

)

Treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares

in 2025 and 2024

(12,544

)

(12,544

)

(12,544

)

Total shareholders' equity

33,792

32,775

34,176

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

369,657

$

374,855

$

384,917

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2025

2024

INTEREST INCOME

Interest and fees on loans

$

2,027

$

2,058

Interest and dividends on securities:

Taxable

1,086

1,105

Exempt from federal income taxes

442

449

Other

53

42

Total Interest income

3,608

3,654

INTEREST EXPENSE

Interest on deposits

49

60

Interest on short-term borrowings

408

369

Total Interest expense

457

429

NET INTEREST INCOME

3,151

3,225

CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES

-

(39

)

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES

3,151

3,264

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

Asset management and trust income

379

352

Service charges on deposit accounts

147

152

Net Security gains

(14

)

3

Income from investment in life insurance

133

130

Other income

43

54

Total other operating income

688

691

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

Salaries and employee benefits

1,953

1,991

Net occupancy expense

234

231

Furniture and equipment

134

141

Pennsylvania shares tax

80

77

Legal and professional

133

131

FDIC Insurance

44

46

Other expenses

850

809

Total other operating expenses

3,428

3,426

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

411

529

Income tax (benefit) expense

(20

)

2

Net income

$

431

$

527

Average Shares Outstanding

2,860,953

2,860,953

Earnings Per Share

$

0.15

$

0.18

CONTACT:
Wendy Piper
wpiper@cbthebank.com

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corp. (Pennsylvania)



