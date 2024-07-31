The "Western Europe Construction Equipment Market Strategic Assessment Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Western Europe Construction Equipment Market consisted of 388,607 units in 2023, and is expected to reach 458,638 units by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 2.8%.

Caterpillar, Komatsu, JCB, Volvo CE, SANY, Liebherr, and Hitachi Construction Machinery are the front runners in the Western Europe construction equipment market. These companies have a strong market share and offer diverse equipment.

Takeuchi, Hydrema, John Deere, Yanmar, LiuGong, Bobcat, Terex, Tadano, Bomag, Merlo Spa, Wacker Neuson, and Toyota Material Handling are niche players in the Western Europe construction equipment market. These companies offer low product diversification and have a strong presence in the region's market.

Earthmoving equipment accounted for the largest market share of the Western Europe construction equipment market in 2023. Excavators in the earthmoving segment accounted for the largest share in 2023. Rising investment in housing, port expansion, and public infrastructure projects is expected to drive the demand for excavators in the Western Europe construction equipment market.

In 2023, construction activity in Western Europe stayed strong despite challenges like increased financing expenses, rising input costs, and labor shortages. This strength is anticipated to persist in 2024, though the future differs across countries and sectors. Hydraulic excavators are Western Europe's most widely produced construction equipment, specifically in the UK. The production of hydraulic excavators in the UK primarily focuses on JCB in Staffordshire, which serves the domestic market.

In France, construction equipment sales experienced a marginal decline of 0.3%, indicating a relative stabilization. However, sales of earthmoving equipment saw a slight increase of 2%. Heavy equipment sales decreased by 5.9%, whereas compact equipment sales rose by 4.3%. At the start of 2023, there was a notably high level of orders. Throughout the year, order intake gradually decreased, returning to more typical delivery times.

In Spain, construction equipment sales rose compared to 2022. Although earthmoving equipment sales slightly declined by 4%, rigid dumpers showed strong performance. In 2023, renovation projects and civil works were the primary factors propelling the construction industry. A minor decline was observed in both the residential and non-residential sectors.

In Belgium, invoiced sales for delivered earthmoving and construction equipment remained relatively stable overall, although there were significant variations between different types of equipment. Order intake saw a decline ranging from 15% to 25%. Telehandlers are another growth product, not just in the UK but also in other countries of Western Europe. They are widely used across construction, agriculture, and materials handling applications, making them very versatile. Production in the UK is again dominated by JCB, with significant imports from Europe and other global markets by import brands.

German crane and other material handling equipment rental companies Wittrock and Ulferts recently, in December 2023, made a significant purchase of 50 new Liebherr All Terrain cranes. The order, placed at the end of last year, encompasses a range of models, including three models ranging from 50 tonnes to five-axle units of 250 tonnes.

As of Sept 2023, HD Hyundai Infracore Co. is establishing its directly managed European subsidiary in Germany to counterbalance sluggish demand from financially strained Chinese developers. This subsidiary will manage sales, after-sales service, and component supply for its construction equipment under the DEVELON brand, aiming to reduce dependence on dealers.

MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Digitalization and Technological Integration in Western Europe Construction Equipment Market

Increasing Focus on Electric and Autonomous Construction Equipment Across the Western Europe Construction Equipment Market

Rising Trend for Waste-To-Energy Projects in the Region to Boost the Sales of Wheeled Loaders in the Western Europe Construction Equipment Market

Surge in Investment for Public Infrastructure Supports The Western Europe Construction Equipment Market

High Expenditure in Green Hydrogen and Green Energy Projects

Rising Investment in Residential Construction and Price Stabilization Across Western European Countries

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Skilled Labor Shortage and Aging Population in the Region Will Slow down the Pace of Construction Activities

Government Regulations and Their Associated Costs

Increasing Construction Costs Will Have a Negative Impact on the Western Europe Construction Equipment Market

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the growth rate of the Western Europe construction equipment market?

How big is the Western Europe construction equipment market?

Who are the key players in the Western Europe construction equipment market?

What are the trends in the Western Europe construction equipment market?

Which are the major distributor companies in the Western Europe construction equipment market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 356 Forecast Period 2023 2029 Estimated Market Value in 2023 388607 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2029 458638 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Europe

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Prominent Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Liebherr

JCB

SANY

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

Kobelco

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science Technology Co., Ltd.

CNH Industrial

Hyundai Construction Equipment

John Deere

Kubota

DEVELON

Manitou Group

Other Prominent Vendors

LiuGong

Yanmar

Terex Corporation

Takeuchi Manufacturing

Hidromek

Tadano

KATO WORKS CO., LTD.

MERLO S.p.A.

Bobcat

Haulotte

Toyota Material Handling

AMMANN

AUSA

Sunward Intelligent Equipment Group

Mecalac

Hydrema

Wacker Neuson

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

JLG

Jungheinrich AG

Bomag

Euromach

Bell Equipment

DIECI Srl

VF VENIERI S.p.a.

Kalmar

Distributor Profiles

Thomas Baumaschinen

Kuhn- Baumaschinen.De

Schluter Baumaschinen Gmbh

Swecon

Tecklenborg

Gs Arbeitsbuhnen Gmbh

Werner Seemann Gmbh Co. Kg

Baumaschinen Aschauer

Gordons Construction Equipment

Molson Equipment

Dennis Barnfield Ltd

Centrocar

Aurteneche Maquinaria

Sur Komat Maquinaria SL

M3

Aprolis

Avlo Group

Abramo Mason Srl

BSM SRL

Carmi SPA

Boels Rental

Mateco

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Excavator

Backhoe Loaders

Wheeled Loaders

Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers

Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift Telescopic Handlers

Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment

Dumper

Tipper

Concrete Mixer

Concrete Pump Truck

Segmentation by End Users

Construction

Mining

Manufacturing

Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)

Segmentation By Geography

Western Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

