Enzolytics, Inc. and the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Initiate a Cooperative Program Primarily Focusing on Applied and Strategic Research in Immunology for Cancer and HIV/AIDS Applications

ALLEN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (" enzolytics.com" ) (the "Company") announced today that the Company and the Department of Immunology, Bulgarian Academy of Science The Stephan Angeloff Institute of Microbiology have initiated a cooperative effort to expand the use of each other's technology.

The main area of research by the Department of Immunology, through its seven state of the art laboratory facilities, is concentrated on: autoimmunity and autoimmune diseases, allergy, vaccines, cancer and immunomodulators. The effort focuses on the development of new approaches to specific suppression of pathological immune cells through genetic engineering and protein molecules.

The research infrastructure capabilities include:

Cell culture rooms with HEPA clean air filter system and laminar flow cabinets, CO2 incubators;

Barrier-type SPF animal facility with temperature control and HEPA system for breeding of laboratory mice;

Bank of cell hybridomas and lines.

BDLSR II FACS with FCS Express Diva software allowing analysis of 18-different cell parameters;

SACURA microtome, Leica Cryostat CM1950, Leica TP1020 Automatic Tissue Processor, and Leica Embedding Arcadia equipment for histology and immunohistochemistry;

Nikon light and Leica DM2000, Leica DMi8 invert and light microscopes with digital cameras for picture capturing;

Leica DM6 B fully automated upright fluorescent microscope;

High performance Microplate Reader with advanced LVF MonochromatorsTM for Fluorescence and Luminescence

Confocal laser scanning microscopy (CLSM) Nikon Eclipse Ti-U CLSM

ELISpot ImmunoSpot® Series 6 Ultimate UV fluorescent Image Analyzer;

Bio-Tek ELISA plate reader with Gen 5.0 software;

PCR - C1000 Touch Thermal Cycler with Dual 48/48 Fast Reaction Module

Eppendorf micro UV/VIS spectrophotometer;

Eppendorf BioSpectrometer;

Arrayit InnoScan 1100 Microarray Scanner;

MACS® cell sorting equipment and products;

BioRad and SciePlas systems for electrophoresis and immunoblot;

Countess II FL Automated Cell Counter;

BioRad ChemiDoc MP Imaging System;

Basic laboratory instruments and BioRad NGC Quest 10 Plus Chromatography System;

The high scale antibody production currently being produced includes:

2c11/DaA3 hamster anti mouse CD3 IgG1

9E10/ C1N mouse anti human C-myc protein

2.4G2/ DABE4 rat anti mouse CD32/16 IgG2b

7G6/Z3C antimouse CR1/2 CD21/CD35

PK136/IR5 antimouse NK Ag

M5/114/AmA77 rat anti mouse MHC II A-E IgG2b

7D4/JAA12 rat antimouse CD25 IgM

GK1.5/PJP6 rat anti mouse CD4 IgG 2b

1D3/ PeCa 1 rat anti mouse CD19 IgG2a

3D9/UJ11 mouse antihuman CR1 IgG1

IP2-11-1 influenza virus A/PR/8/34 hemagglutinin intersubunit peptide HA317-341

10F10/ HpS22 mouse antidsDNA IgG2a

53.6/SSa1 rat anti mouse CD8 IgG2a

11B11 rat anti mouse IL4 IgG1

S4B6/67DE1 rat anti mouse IL2 IgG2a

GL1/MHD2 rat anti mouse CD86 IgG2a

I/9 TBE 15 rat IgG2b

Z34 anti mouse IgG2a and IgG2b

Custom antibody production from client hybridoma

Harry Zhabilov, CSO stated, "With the help of the prestigious academic members of the Department of Immunology Institute of Microbiology Stephan Angelov Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, lead by Professor Andrey Tchorbanov, PhD, Enzolytics will be able to increase the effectiveness of the exclusively licensed patented Cancer Immunotherapy treatment. It is my hope that we can combine portions of the portfolio of products and processes of Dr. Tchorbanov's Department to increase the shareholder value of ENZC."

Steve Sharabura, CEO added, " Again, this is another exciting initiative for Enzolytics, as we continue to expand our new directions. It's great to be able to focus on building a great enterprise."

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is transitioning from a drug development company committed to commercializing its licensed proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies to treat debilitating infectious diseases to include the additional contracted areas of sales, marketing and distribution of medical devices, medical testing and nutraceutical products.

Forward Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations, Company's ability to enter into a definitive business combination agreement and Company's ability to obtain the financing necessary to consummate the potential business combination transaction. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Company. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: Company's ability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed business combination or consummate a transaction; the risk that the approval of the stockholders of Company for the potential transaction is not obtained; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the potential transaction, including as a result of a delay in consummating the potential transaction or difficulty in integrating the businesses of Company; the amount of redemption requests made by Company's stockholders and the amount of funds remaining in Company's trust account after satisfaction of such requests; those factors discussed in Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Company filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Company presently does not know or that Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date hereof. Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Company's assessments to change. However, while Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this disclosure statement. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

