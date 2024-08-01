

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French financial services provider Societe Generale S.A. (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter Group net income climbed 23.7 percent to 1.11 billion euros from last year's 900 million euros.



Gross operating income grew 14.5 percent from last year to 2.12 billion euros, and operating income improved 2.8 percent to 1.73 billion euros.



Net banking income or revenues grew 6.3 percent to 6.69 billion euros from 6.29 billion euros a year ago. The growth was 4.8 percent at constant exchange rates.



Slawomir Krupa, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, said, 'In the second quarter, our commercial and financial performance is significantly improving, in line with our 2024 targets and our 2026 roadmap. Our revenues are driven by an excellent quarter in Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a sustained performance of our international retail banking activities, higher margins at Ayvens, while the net interest income is recovering in French retail despite being still impacted by an increasing share of interest-bearing deposits and a slower loan origination in a muted environment.'



