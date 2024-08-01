

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Group Corporation (KONMY), a Japanese entertainment company, Thursday reported profit before income taxes of 26.546 billion yen for the first quarter, 44.3 percent higher than 18.394 billion yen in the previous-year quarter.



Operating profit grew 46.6 percent to 25.145 billion yen from 17.151 billion yen a year ago.



Net profit increased to 19.160 billion yen or 141.35 yen per share from 13.375 billion yen or 98.67 yen per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter rose 24 percent to 90.039 billion yen from 72.633 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, Konami expects revenue to increase 5.5 percent year-on-year to 380 billion yen. Net profit is expected to rise 0.6 percent to 59.5 billion yen and basic earnings per share is expected at 438.93 yen per share.



