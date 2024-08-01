

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group (SRP.L) reported that its first half pretax profit declined to 114.0 million pounds from 176.7 million pounds, prior year. EPS was 7.68 pence compared to 12.96 pence. Underlying operating profit declined to 142 million pounds from 148 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 8.54 pence compared to 9.40 pence.



First half reported revenue was 2.36 billion pounds, compared to 2.47 billion pounds, last year.



The Group stated that the guidance for 2024 is unchanged since trading statement on 27 June.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.34 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 4 October 2024, with an ex-dividend date of 29 August 2024 and a record date of 30 August 2024.



