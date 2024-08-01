

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. on Thursday announced that the two companies have agreed to carry out joint research in fundamental technologies in the area of platforms for next-generation software-defined vehicles. Both companies have signed an MOU on deepening the framework of the strategic partnership.



The agreement is based on the memorandum of understanding signed on March 15 regarding the commencement of discussions on a strategic partnership for the age of intelligence and electrification.



Nissan and Honda aim to complete basic research in approximately one year and based on the results consider the possibility of mass production development.



Major areas of cooperation in the MOU include joint research on fundamental technologies for next-generation SDV platform, batteries, e-Axles, mutual vehicle complementation as well as energy services and resource circulation in Japan.



Meanwhile, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation on Thursday announced that the three companies have agreed to jointly discuss a framework for further intelligence and electrification of automobiles based on the agreement signed by Nissan and Honda on March 15.



Financial details of the transactions have not been disclosed.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX