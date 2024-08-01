Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862469 | ISIN: US5240381062 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RONN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RONN 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
01.08.2024 14:26 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RONN Inc Shares Update on Negotiations with Tobique First Nation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / RONN, Inc (OTC PINK:RONN)

Mr. Ford, the company CEO, announced today that he had received and accepted an invitation to return to Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, to meet with several new company executives and tribal leaders to discuss an expanded presence in the region for an enhanced, cleaner hydrogen future for the Indigenous First Nation.

Julian Moulton, Elected Councilor of Tobique First Nation, stated that the primary agenda of this meeting is to finalize our partnership and explore collaborative ventures with Tobique First Nation's business partners in Saint John. Mr. Moulton additionally added that this meeting promises to be a cornerstone in our shared journey toward sustainable development and economic growth. The collaboration between RONN Inc. and Tobique First Nation, supported by influential partners, holds immense potential to create a transformative impact.

Notably, significant investment is anticipated in setting up hydrogen power infrastructure, aiming to revolutionize operations through sustainable energy. Additionally, there are exciting opportunities to engage with major corporations in Saint John, each seeking innovative solutions to enhance their operations through hydrogen technology.

Mr. Ford stated that in his discussions with Mr. Moulton and other stakeholders, he expected to finalize the initial agreement and strategic partnership at this meeting within two weeks. Together, they aim to expand the hydrogen initiative throughout the region, with Tobique First Nation and Saint John as partners in a cleaner, healthier future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the success of RONN, Inc. initiatives in the hydrogen tax credit market. RONN, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact Information

John Morgan
IR
jmorgan@ronnmotorgroup.com

SOURCE: Ronn, Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.