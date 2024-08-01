RONN Inc Shares Update on Negotiations with Tobique First Nation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2024 / RONN, Inc (OTC PINK:RONN)

Mr. Ford, the company CEO, announced today that he had received and accepted an invitation to return to Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, to meet with several new company executives and tribal leaders to discuss an expanded presence in the region for an enhanced, cleaner hydrogen future for the Indigenous First Nation.

Julian Moulton, Elected Councilor of Tobique First Nation, stated that the primary agenda of this meeting is to finalize our partnership and explore collaborative ventures with Tobique First Nation's business partners in Saint John. Mr. Moulton additionally added that this meeting promises to be a cornerstone in our shared journey toward sustainable development and economic growth. The collaboration between RONN Inc. and Tobique First Nation, supported by influential partners, holds immense potential to create a transformative impact.

Notably, significant investment is anticipated in setting up hydrogen power infrastructure, aiming to revolutionize operations through sustainable energy. Additionally, there are exciting opportunities to engage with major corporations in Saint John, each seeking innovative solutions to enhance their operations through hydrogen technology.

Mr. Ford stated that in his discussions with Mr. Moulton and other stakeholders, he expected to finalize the initial agreement and strategic partnership at this meeting within two weeks. Together, they aim to expand the hydrogen initiative throughout the region, with Tobique First Nation and Saint John as partners in a cleaner, healthier future.

