HOPSCOTCH GROUPE: Consolidated turnover first half of 2024

Paris, August 1st, 2024, 5:30 PM

HOPS

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE

Consolidated Sales for first semester 2024

Growth maintained at

+17.4% gross margin

HOPSCOTCH Groupe (Euronext Growth FR0000065278), A communications consultancy group and major player in digital and social spheres, public relations and events, presents its consolidated turnover and gross margin as of June 30, 2024.

M€ (*) Q1 Q2 1st Semester Consolidated turnover 2024

Consolidated gross margin 2024 55.2

21.8 74.4

27.5 129.6

49.3 Consolidated turnover 2023

Consolidated gross margin 2023 51.0

18.3 71.9

23.7 122.9

42.0 Change in turnover

Change in gross margin +8.3%

+19.1% +3.5%

+16.0% +5.5%

+17.4%

(*) Unaudited data

Turnover and gross margin for the first semester of 2024 totaled 129.6 million euros and 49.3 million euros, up 5.5% (sales) and 17.4% (gross margin) respectively on the same period of 2023. The second quarter thus confirms the trend seen in the first.

Since the second semester of 2023, the Group has included in its calculations the companies composing Hopscotch Interface Tourism, acquired in the second semester of 2023. These companies, which were not yet consolidated in 2023, contributed 4.4 million euros to the Group's gross margin in the first half of 2024. As a result, the Group's organic growth remains strong, at +7% gross margin, over this period. While all the Group's activities are showing positive growth, the Events agency has had a particularly strong start to the year.

The group intends to accelerate its development, particularly internationally, and is therefore strengthening the HOPSCOTCH brand platform worldwide. In particular, Sopexa is changing its name to Hopscotch Season in order to extend its consulting activities to promote the Art de Vivre around the world, alongside Hopscotch Tourism, Hopscotch Luxe and Hopscotch.mov (expertise in mobility and automobiles), among others. In the 35 countries where the Group is present, the 100%-owned subsidiaries will take the name of Hopscotch "country", for example Hopscotch USA, wherever possible.

HOPSCOTCH Groupe will publish its consolidated half-year earnings for 2024 on September 25, after market close.

About Hopscotch

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, directed by its founders and its managers, all guided by a business vision carried forward by the complementarity of expertise. HOPSCOTCH's founding belief? "Global PR", created around a unique mix of digital, marketing, event management, influence and public relations, for both art de vivre and corporate challenges.

HOPSCOTCH brings together in France (Paris, Lyon, Lille, Marseille) and internationally (40 offices in 5 continents) more than 1,000 expert collaborators in all communication skills: influence, events, activation, digitalization, internal communications, public affairs, marketing services…

Convinced that the value of an enterprise or organization resides in the care given to its capital of human relations,

HOPSCOTCH structures its agencies around its trade expertise:

Event (Hopscotch Event, Hopscotch Congrès, Hopscotch Moments, Sagarmatha), Public Relations (Hopscotch PR, Le Public Système PR, Human to Human, Hopscotch Décideurs), Digital and Marketing (heaven, AD Crew, Hopscotch Digital Studio)) and sectorial expetise (Le Public Système Cinéma, Hopscotch Luxe, Hopscotch Season, Hopscotch Sport, Interface

Tourism).



Listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), the group represents a turnover of €271 million and a gross margin of €93 million in 2023.



