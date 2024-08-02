Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
02.08.24
08:00 Uhr
68,68 Euro
-0,50
-0,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,4468,5409:04
68,4668,5409:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.08.2024 08:22 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: Conclusion of the KBC Group share buyback programme. Transparency notification

On 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV announced a share buyback programme. Within the framework of this programme, KBC Group NV wishes to indicate that as a result of the cumulative repurchase of its own shares, it exceeded the 5% notification threshold on 30 July 2024. The share buyback program is now complete.

As per close of business 30 July 2024, KBC Group NV holds 20 942 766 shares which represents 5,02% of the total number of currently issued shares being 417 305 876.

On 31 July 2024 the share buyback programme of KBC Group NV was completed for a total consideration of 1 299 999 960 EUR. The total number of shares repurchased during the program is 20 980 823 which represents 5,03% of the total number of shares currently issued.

This information, including the shareholder notification form, is also available on the following location: https://www.kbc.com/en/shareholder-structureand https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

For any additional information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager Investor Relations KBC Group
Tel + 32 2 429 35 73 - IR4U@kbc.be

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager Corporate communication/spokesperson KBC Group
Tel + 32 2 429 85 45 -pressofficekbc@kbc.be


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.