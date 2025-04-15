Regulated information - 15 April 2025, 8u00 CEST
Following document is available on www.kbc.com:
- 2024 financial report of KBC IFIMA
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|78,40
|78,60
|09:00
|0,000
|0,000
|08:54
Regulated information - 15 April 2025, 8u00 CEST
Following document is available on www.kbc.com:
- 2024 financial report of KBC IFIMA
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|KBC Groep: Notification for bondholders of KBC IFIMA
|Regulated information - 15 April 2025, 8u00 CEST
Following document is available on www.kbc.com:
- 2024 financial report of KBC IFIMA
► Artikel lesen
|31.03.
|KBC Groep: Notification for shareholders of KBC Group
|Regulated information - 31 March 2025, 8h00
Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com:
2024 annual report of KBC Group (https://www.kbc.com/en/investor-relations/reports/annual-reports.html...
► Artikel lesen
|13.02.
|KBC Group NV GAAP EPS of €2.75, revenue of €1.46B
|13.02.
|KBC Groep-Aktien steigen nach übertroffenen Erwartungen im vierten Quartal
|13.02.
|KBC Groep shares rise on Q4 earnings beat