Das Instrument 9BX SE0015660345 EUROAFRICA DIGITAL VENT. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.08.2024

The instrument 9BX SE0015660345 EUROAFRICA DIGITAL VENT. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2024



Das Instrument T0U US87807D4007 TC BIOPHARM(H.)SP. ADS/20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.08.2024

The instrument T0U US87807D4007 TC BIOPHARM(H.)SP. ADS/20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2024



Das Instrument PST US45784J1051 INNOVATE CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.08.2024

The instrument PST US45784J1051 INNOVATE CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 05.08.2024