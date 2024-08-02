

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) reported that its profit after tax for the first-half of 2024 rose 7.7% to 153.3 million pounds from 142.3 million pounds in the previous year. Earnings per share were 87.2 pence up from 80.4 pence in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 104.9 pence up from 95.2 pence in the prior year. Profit before tax was 206.2 million pounds up from 191.7 million pounds in the previous year.



Revenue for the first-half of 2024 was 1.67 billion pounds, an increase of 6.6% at constant currency, and an increase of 1.8% at actual rates. Broad-based LFL revenue growth of 6.1%.



The Directors have declared an interim dividend of 53.9 pence per share (up from 37.7 pence in first-half of 2023), payable on 8 October 2024 to shareholders registered as of the close of business on 13 September 2024.



The company expects that the Group will deliver a strong performance in 2024 with mid-single digit LFL revenue growth at constant currency, margin progression and a strong free cash flow performance.



