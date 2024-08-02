The Japanese conglomerate said its washer-dryer can now be connected to rooftop PV via its AI-based Eee Connect system. This type of appliance adds to air conditioners, water heaters and refrigerators and can now be operated via the company's Cocoro app. Japanese industrial group Sharp announced that it has upgraded its AI-based Eee Connect system for effective use of PV-generated electricity by linking residential solar power systems, storage batteries, home appliances, and electric vehicles (EVs). The company said the system can now also work with its ES-X12C/V12C washing-drying machine, which ...

