Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2024) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug" or the "Company"), an energy technology company dedicated to innovation and sustainability, is pleased to announce several key additions to our advisory board. These strategic appointments will significantly enhance our capabilities and support our ambitious growth plans in Canada, the US, and internationally.

New Advisors

Jack Lee, Advisor - Certifications and Safety

Jack Lee joins us as an advisor specializing in certifications and safety. With over 15 years of experience at Underwriters Laboratories (UL), Jack will assist with certifications and safety standards in North America and strengthen our ties to the Taiwanese market. His deep understanding of international safety codes and regulations will be instrumental in ensuring our products meet the highest standards.

Miro Cernetig, Advisor - Media and Brand

Miro Cernetig, a seasoned expert in journalism, media relations, and global brand expansion, joins Energy Plug as an advisor. Miro has helped numerous companies increase their valuations and gain significant media exposure. His insights into brand power and global media strategies will be invaluable as we navigate the complex political and global environments.

Roman Fontes, Advisor - US Energy and Utilities

Roman Fontes joins us as an advisor for the US market. With 20 years of experience in project development and finance for large-scale energy and infrastructure projects, Roman's expertise will support our efforts to establish indigenous partnerships in the US and collaborate with US-based energy and utility organizations. His extensive background in equity and debt finance optimization will be crucial for our growth.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is an energy technology company, dedicated to innovation and sustainability. With a focus on residential, commercial, and utility energy storage applications, our goal is to advance battery technologies to enhance energy management and grid resiliency. Based in British Columbia, we seek to leverage strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities, and the development of a vertically integrated supply chain involving industry-leading companies in Taiwan to provide advanced solutions to our customers and partners. For more information about Energy Plug, visit our website at https://energyplug.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "will", "proposes", "expects", "seeks", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the Company's plans to enhance its capabilities and expand its business in Canada, the US, and internationally; the Company's intention for its products to meet the highest standards; the Company's plans to establish indigenous partnerships in the US and collaborate with US-based energy and utility organizations; the Company's financial condition and future plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the Company's ability to establish indigenous partnerships in the US and collaborate with US-based energy and utility organizations; the Company's ability to navigate the complex political and global environments; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investment in the securities of the Company is risky.

