Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug") and SEETEL New Energy Co., Ltd. ("SEETEL"), a leading Taiwanese energy storage solutions provider, today announced a significant strategic partnership. This collaboration grants Energy Plug exclusive rights to distribute and commercialize SEETEL's advanced energy storage systems under the co-brand "MBT-SEETEL"in Canada, with plans to expand into the United States, Mexico, and Latin America.

Key Strategic Highlights:

Exclusive Canadian Distribution Rights: Energy Plug holds exclusive rights to distribute SEETEL's Taiwan-based production within Canada.

Energy Plug holds exclusive rights to distribute SEETEL's Taiwan-based production within Canada. Targeted Americas Expansion: Solutions will be deployed across the U.S., Mexico, and Latin America for critical infrastructure needs.

Solutions will be deployed across the U.S., Mexico, and Latin America for critical infrastructure needs. Dedicated Canadian Capacity: 1 GWh annually secured for Canadian markets.

1 GWh annually secured for Canadian markets. Global-Scale Backing: Publicly listed company in Taiwan, supported by public capital market and global institutional investors.

Publicly listed company in Taiwan, supported by public capital market and global institutional investors. Strategic Applications: High-performance energy storage tailored for data centers, defense, and grid stability.

Through Malahat Battery Technologies Corp. ("MBT"), a joint venture majority-owned (51%) by the Malahat First Nation and 49% by Energy Plug, the collaboration combines Indigenous leadership with global energy expertise to deploy sustainable, secure, and scalable energy storage solutions. MBT, headquartered in Malahat, British Columbia, aims to be a cornerstone of Indigenous economic empowerment and energy sovereignty.

SEETEL's subsidiary Aurosi Precision in Taichung, Taiwan, features a robust 3 GWh annual battery module and cabinet production capacity. As part of the agreement, SEETEL has allocated 1 GWh annually exclusively for Canadian deployment. The company's shareholders include global leaders such as ACER and Chailease Holding (the leading independent power producer (IPP) in Taiwan), reinforcing SEETEL's strong financial and institutional backing.

About SEETEL New Energy Founded in 2017, SEETEL is a vertically integrated energy technology company offering end-to-end services-from battery module design and turnkey EPC delivery to long-term O&M and grid participation. Its proprietary GridLink EMS platform provides real-time analytics, strategic dispatch, and load balancing, while enabling access to ancillary services such as frequency regulation.

SEETEL is partnered with Schneider Electric, integrating its technologies with EcoStruxure, Modicon controllers, PowerLogic meters, and advanced SCADA systems. The company's energy storage systems are trusted by global manufacturers and utility-scale integrators, with applications ranging from critical defense infrastructure and hyperscale data centers to municipal utility grids.

Strategic Focus and Market Reach This partnership targets high-security and high-uptime markets including data centers, national defense facilities, and utility grid networks. Energy Plug and SEETEL are currently in advanced discussions with government and utility stakeholders across British Columbia and Ontario. Additionally, plans for Canadian-based module manufacturing are under active consideration to localize supply chain capabilities.

"SEETEL's leadership in integrated, cyber-secure energy storage-backed by Schneider Electric, MOXA and Hitachi Energy-makes this alliance a cornerstone for Canadian energy sovereignty. Data centers, defense infrastructure, and utility grids will benefit from resilient, locally backed solutions," said Paul Dickson, CEO of Energy Plug.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp. Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is a Canadian leader in advanced energy storage solutions, serving residential, commercial, and utility-scale markets with an emphasis on cybersecurity, grid resilience, and Indigenous economic development. For more information, visit www.energyplug.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator assumes responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Energy Plug Technologies Corp.