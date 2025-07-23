Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Mr. Dan Mathieson ("Mr. Mathieson") as an advisor.

Mr. Mathieson is widely recognized for his extensive career in public service and business leadership. He served five terms as the Mayor of Stratford, Ontario, where his tenure was marked by transformative civic projects and economic development that established Stratford as a hub of innovation and culture.

Mr. Mathieson was also the Chair of the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC), where he provided governance and oversight to one of Ontario's most influential public entities. In addition to his municipal roles, Mr. Mathieson has held positions as a board member of Festival Hydro, further strengthening his experience in utilities management and community infrastructure. His business acumen is highlighted by his role as a board member of Hampton Financial Corporation and his involvement with Oxygen Capital, reflecting a diverse background in financial and capital markets. Most recently, Mr. Mathieson joined Hillcrest Energy Technologies as a strategic advisor, contributing his expertise to the advancement of innovative clean technology and corporate growth. His leadership across public, private, and advisory positions demonstrates a unique combination of governance excellence and business insight.

Under the terms of the engagement, the Company has granted 600,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to Mr. Mathieson, valid for a 5-year term. Mr. Mathieson's RSUs are tied to successful awards which include, financial closing for four energy projects in excess of $10 Million each in the Province of Ontario, a successful Long-Term 2 RFP award in Ontario and finalising a project that is currently under a confidentiality agreement.

The RSUs are granted and governed by the Company' RSU Plan, approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held on March 17, 2025. The RSUs are subject to a statutory hold period of four month and one day in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is a leader in secure and resilient energy storage solutions, advancing next-generation battery technologies for residential, commercial, and utility applications. The Company is committed to enhancing grid stability, cybersecurity, and sustainable energy adoption, working in collaboration with leading technology firms, government agencies, and Indigenous communities. For more information, visit https://energyplug.com.

