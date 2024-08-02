

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 09.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



VSee Health, Inc. (VSEE) is up over 170% at $6.56. MKDWELL Tech Inc. Ordinary Share (MKDW) is up over 96% at $4.09. Telesis Bio, Inc. (TBIO) is up over 39% at $5.90. Akanda Corp. (AKAN) is up over 31% at $1.90. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) is up over 20% at $42.50. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) is up over 17% at $2.67. AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) is up over 14% at $2.28. Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) is up over 12% at $5.45. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is up over 11% at $11.09. DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is up over 8% at $117.00. Arteris, Inc. (AIP) is up over 8% at $8.28. Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is up over 7% at $6.87.



In the Red



TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) is down over 26% at $4.76. Intel Corporation (INTC) is down over 23% at $22.11. Procore Technologies, Inc. (PCOR) is down over 21% at $53.00. Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) is down over 21% at $1.94. Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) is down over 20% at $13.48. Snap Inc. (SNAP) is down over 19% at $10.30. Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) is down over 15% at $2.29. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) is down over 14% at $1.72. Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (ESLA) is down over 13% at $1.53. Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) is down over 12% at $134.05. NuZee, Inc. (NUZE) is down over 12% at $4.64. Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is down over 11% at $153.99. Next Technology Holding Inc. (NXTT) is down over 11% at $1.69. Lakeside Holding Limited (LSH) is down over 10% at $3.49. Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) is down over 8% at $3.50.



