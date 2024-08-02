EQS-News: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l.
/ Key word(s): Legal Matter
PLUSPLUS CAPITAL publishes summons of the Luxembourg District Court concerning the judicial reorganisation procedure PlusPus Capital Financial S.à r.l.
PlusPlus Capital Financial SARL
Luxembourg, 17 July 2024
SUMMONS TO APPEAR BEFORE THE COMMERCIAL COURT
Concerns: judicial reorganisation procedure PlusPus Capital Financial SARL (I-202410014)
Dear Sir/Madam
In accordance with articles 13, 38, 40, 48 and others of the Law of 7 August 2023 on the preservation of businesses and the modernisation of bankruptcy law,
the commercial court informs you :
A copy of this notice was sent by the Registrar's Office on the date hereof.
Yours sincerely
Emmanuelle BAUER
TRIBUNAL DE COMMERCE
About PlusPlus Capital:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l.
|1 rue Jean Piret
|L-2350 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|info@pluspluscapital.eu
|Internet:
|https://pluspluscapital.eu/
|ISIN:
|XS2502401552
|WKN:
|A3K7UD
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
