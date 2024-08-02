EQS-News: PlusPlus Capital Financial S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Legal Matter

Tallinn, Estonia, 2 August 2024. PlusPlus Capital ("PPC"), a leading pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management group, publishes summons of the Luxembourg District Court concerning the judicial reorganisation procedure PlusPus Capital Financial SARL (I-202410014).



GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG

LUXEMBOURG DISTRICT COURT

COMMERCIAL COURT

PlusPlus Capital Financial SARL

1, rue Jean Piret

L-2350 Luxembourg Luxembourg Luxembourg, 17 July 2024

SUMMONS TO APPEAR BEFORE THE COMMERCIAL COURT Concerns: judicial reorganisation procedure PlusPus Capital Financial SARL (I-202410014) Dear Sir/Madam In accordance with articles 13, 38, 40, 48 and others of the Law of 7 August 2023 on the preservation of businesses and the modernisation of bankruptcy law, the commercial court informs you : that the reorganisation plan filed with the court registry on 16 July 2024 is being examined and that creditors may consult it at the court registry ;

pursuant to the judgment of 12 April 2024, the hearing to vote on the reorganisation plan has been set for 6 August 2024 . The hearing will be held at 16.00 CEST in room CO.1.01 at the tribunal d'arrondissement de et à Luxembourg, Cité Judiciaire, Bâtiment CO, 7, rue du Saint Esprit, 1st floor;

has . in at the tribunal d'arrondissement de et à Luxembourg, Cité Judiciaire, Bâtiment CO, 7, rue du Saint Esprit, 1st floor; that the creditors will be able to make their observations on the proposed plan either in writing or orally at the hearing;

that only ordinary and extraordinary secured creditors whose rights are affected by the plan may take part in the vote; A copy of this notice was sent by the Registrar's Office on the date hereof. Yours sincerely Emmanuelle BAUER

Registrar XVth Chamber



Postal address: TRIBUNAL DE COMMERCE

Cité Judiciaire

L-2080 Luxembourg



Telephone: 47 59 81 -2771 /-2741

tal.chambre15@ustice.etat.lu

Contact:

PlusPlus Capital

Kaarel Raik, Member of the Management Board

Email: kaarel.raik@plusplus.ee

Phone: +372 56 606 148 About PlusPlus Capital:

PlusPlus is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company with offices in Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The Company acquires overdue loans and other non-performing exposures from financial institutions and non-financial sector merchants. With its core competence in handling claims against private individuals, PlusPlus prefers diversified portfolios balanced by geography, portfolio type, and other metrics.



Since its inception in 2010, PlusPlus has bought over 120 thousand claims with nominal value of approximately EUR 270 million. The Company offers its clients affordable recovery solutions and aims to avoid litigious scenarios. In doing so, PlusPlus pursues win-win solutions that allow sellers to focus on their core business, provide affordable solutions for borrowers, and ensure adequate returns for investors.



PlusPlus is a transparent and socially responsible company set to assist people in resolving problems connected with their insufficient solvency. The ambition of PlusPlus is to increase its market share and further strengthen its position as a leading player in its regional market.



pluspluscapital.eu



