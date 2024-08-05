

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGF.PK), a supplier of non-ferrous metal, reported that its third quarter operating earnings before taxes or EBT climbed to 90 million euros from the previous year's 18 million euros. The prior-year quarterly result was restated to reflect the distribution of the metal shortfalls due to the criminal activities directed against Aurubis in fiscal year 2022/23.



The company's operating earnings before taxes (EBT) for the first nine months of fiscal year 2023/24 rose by 30% to 333 million euros from the previous year's 257 million euros.



IFRS consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) were 368 million euros up from 77 million euros in the previous year.



Revenues for the period were 12.939 billion euros, compared to 12.951 billion euros in the prior year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023/24, the company still expects annual operating EBT to be between 380 million euros and 480 million euros.



