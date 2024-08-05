Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
05.08.24
09:19 Uhr
4,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
05.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Friday, 2 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            85,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            357.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            343.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            350.2613

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 370,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,675,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 85,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 350.2613

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1078               357.00      08:22:00          00070874683TRLO0      XLON 
596                357.00      08:35:18          00070875504TRLO0      XLON 
826                357.00      08:35:18          00070875505TRLO0      XLON 
144                357.00      08:35:18          00070875506TRLO0      XLON 
861                357.00      08:35:18          00070875507TRLO0      XLON 
592                356.50      08:47:59          00070876024TRLO0      XLON 
184                356.50      08:47:59          00070876025TRLO0      XLON 
74                356.50      08:47:59          00070876026TRLO0      XLON 
517                356.00      08:48:57          00070876074TRLO0      XLON 
236                356.00      08:48:57          00070876075TRLO0      XLON 
125                357.00      09:00:15          00070876399TRLO0      XLON 
267                357.00      09:00:15          00070876400TRLO0      XLON 
129                357.00      09:00:56          00070876453TRLO0      XLON 
38                357.00      09:04:26          00070876622TRLO0      XLON 
119                357.00      09:14:19          00070876895TRLO0      XLON 
674                357.00      09:14:19          00070876896TRLO0      XLON 
123                356.50      09:14:37          00070876911TRLO0      XLON 
122                356.50      09:14:37          00070876912TRLO0      XLON 
554                356.50      09:14:37          00070876913TRLO0      XLON 
807                355.50      09:16:23          00070876967TRLO0      XLON 
123                355.00      09:18:17          00070877029TRLO0      XLON 
754                355.00      09:18:17          00070877030TRLO0      XLON 
273                354.50      09:23:57          00070877217TRLO0      XLON 
148                355.50      09:30:31          00070877477TRLO0      XLON 
619                355.50      09:30:31          00070877478TRLO0      XLON 
191                353.50      09:49:09          00070878123TRLO0      XLON 
588                353.50      09:49:09          00070878124TRLO0      XLON 
641                355.00      09:52:28          00070878259TRLO0      XLON 
91                355.00      09:52:28          00070878260TRLO0      XLON 
754                355.00      10:00:26          00070878505TRLO0      XLON 
111                354.50      10:10:44          00070878958TRLO0      XLON 
262                354.50      10:12:46          00070879100TRLO0      XLON 
490                354.50      10:12:46          00070879101TRLO0      XLON 
861                354.00      10:12:46          00070879102TRLO0      XLON 
95                354.00      10:24:46          00070879681TRLO0      XLON 
200                354.00      10:24:46          00070879682TRLO0      XLON 
100                353.50      10:29:23          00070879862TRLO0      XLON 
185                353.50      10:29:23          00070879863TRLO0      XLON 
418                353.50      10:29:23          00070879864TRLO0      XLON 
1094               353.00      10:33:12          00070880055TRLO0      XLON 
851                352.50      10:42:17          00070880533TRLO0      XLON 
1145               351.50      10:42:17          00070880534TRLO0      XLON 
166                351.50      10:42:17          00070880535TRLO0      XLON 
727                351.50      10:42:17          00070880536TRLO0      XLON 
267                351.50      10:42:17          00070880537TRLO0      XLON 
1400               351.50      10:42:17          00070880538TRLO0      XLON 
168                350.50      10:42:19          00070880572TRLO0      XLON 
547                350.50      10:44:40          00070880686TRLO0      XLON 
9                 350.50      10:44:40          00070880687TRLO0      XLON 
148                351.50      10:49:01          00070880795TRLO0      XLON 
598                351.50      10:49:31          00070880800TRLO0      XLON 
171                351.50      10:49:41          00070880804TRLO0      XLON 
92                351.50      10:49:41          00070880805TRLO0      XLON 
308                351.50      10:50:02          00070880817TRLO0      XLON 
179                351.50      10:50:02          00070880818TRLO0      XLON 
88                351.50      10:50:02          00070880819TRLO0      XLON 
387                350.50      11:10:22          00070881419TRLO0      XLON 
459                350.50      11:12:20          00070881431TRLO0      XLON 
13                350.50      11:17:25          00070881505TRLO0      XLON 
706                351.00      11:23:21          00070881674TRLO0      XLON 
35                350.50      11:33:35          00070881931TRLO0      XLON 
462                350.50      11:33:35          00070881932TRLO0      XLON 
137                350.50      11:33:35          00070881933TRLO0      XLON 
206                350.50      11:33:35          00070881934TRLO0      XLON 
1265               350.50      11:33:35          00070881935TRLO0      XLON 
47                350.50      11:33:35          00070881936TRLO0      XLON 
681                350.50      11:33:38          00070881937TRLO0      XLON 
186                350.50      11:34:30          00070881974TRLO0      XLON 
699                350.50      11:37:38          00070882122TRLO0      XLON 
573                350.50      11:37:38          00070882123TRLO0      XLON 
100                350.50      11:37:38          00070882124TRLO0      XLON 
335                350.50      11:37:38          00070882125TRLO0      XLON 
708                350.50      11:37:38          00070882126TRLO0      XLON 
134                350.50      11:37:38          00070882127TRLO0      XLON 
354                350.50      11:37:38          00070882128TRLO0      XLON 
73                353.50      12:17:59          00070883462TRLO0      XLON 
624                353.50      12:17:59          00070883463TRLO0      XLON 
43                352.00      12:25:09          00070883659TRLO0      XLON 
35                355.50      12:44:00          00070884202TRLO0      XLON 
74                355.50      12:44:01          00070884204TRLO0      XLON 
74                355.50      12:44:01          00070884205TRLO0      XLON 
800                355.50      12:44:28          00070884237TRLO0      XLON 
436                355.50      12:44:28          00070884238TRLO0      XLON 
306                355.50      12:44:28          00070884239TRLO0      XLON 
31                355.50      12:44:28          00070884240TRLO0      XLON 
120                354.50      12:44:28          00070884241TRLO0      XLON 
140                356.00      12:45:13          00070884284TRLO0      XLON 
571                356.00      12:45:13          00070884290TRLO0      XLON 
149                356.00      12:45:13          00070884292TRLO0      XLON 
734                356.00      12:49:18          00070884411TRLO0      XLON 
734                355.00      13:13:57          00070885122TRLO0      XLON 
793                355.00      13:13:57          00070885123TRLO0      XLON 
393                354.00      13:16:24          00070885185TRLO0      XLON 
334                354.00      13:16:24          00070885186TRLO0      XLON 
794                355.00      13:20:29          00070885279TRLO0      XLON 
115                355.50      13:29:51          00070885464TRLO0      XLON 
75                355.50      13:29:51          00070885465TRLO0      XLON 
825                355.00      13:30:06          00070885522TRLO0      XLON 
601                354.00      13:30:10          00070885542TRLO0      XLON 
106                354.00      13:30:17          00070885584TRLO0      XLON 
141                354.00      13:30:17          00070885585TRLO0      XLON 
758                354.00      13:30:17          00070885586TRLO0      XLON 
252                354.00      13:30:17          00070885587TRLO0      XLON 
1224               353.50      13:30:21          00070885594TRLO0      XLON 
82                351.00      13:32:47          00070886073TRLO0      XLON 
781                351.00      13:32:47          00070886074TRLO0      XLON 
700                351.00      13:36:23          00070886475TRLO0      XLON 
1001               349.00      13:36:58          00070886569TRLO0      XLON 
1802               349.00      13:36:58          00070886570TRLO0      XLON 
325                349.00      13:37:01          00070886580TRLO0      XLON 
859                349.00      13:37:01          00070886581TRLO0      XLON 
1218               349.00      13:37:01          00070886582TRLO0      XLON 
156                349.00      13:41:05          00070886775TRLO0      XLON 
566                349.00      13:41:05          00070886776TRLO0      XLON 
836                349.00      13:52:03          00070887245TRLO0      XLON 
739                349.00      13:52:03          00070887246TRLO0      XLON 
126                348.50      13:52:23          00070887273TRLO0      XLON 
618                348.50      13:52:23          00070887274TRLO0      XLON 
848                347.00      14:01:01          00070887852TRLO0      XLON 
822                345.00      14:06:03          00070888449TRLO0      XLON 
812                344.00      14:06:20          00070888467TRLO0      XLON 
212                346.50      14:13:16          00070888908TRLO0      XLON 
223                346.50      14:13:58          00070888924TRLO0      XLON 
400                346.50      14:13:59          00070888927TRLO0      XLON 
187                346.50      14:17:18          00070889072TRLO0      XLON 
220                348.00      14:23:27          00070889440TRLO0      XLON 
608                348.00      14:23:27          00070889441TRLO0      XLON 
865                348.00      14:23:27          00070889442TRLO0      XLON 
117                343.50      14:36:08          00070890274TRLO0      XLON 
600                343.50      14:36:08          00070890275TRLO0      XLON 
300                348.00      14:45:33          00070891127TRLO0      XLON 
497                348.00      14:45:33          00070891128TRLO0      XLON 
205                347.50      14:46:31          00070891214TRLO0      XLON 
587                347.50      14:46:31          00070891215TRLO0      XLON 
858                347.50      14:46:31          00070891216TRLO0      XLON 
702                347.50      14:46:31          00070891217TRLO0      XLON 
348                346.00      14:55:50          00070891902TRLO0      XLON 
466                346.00      14:55:50          00070891903TRLO0      XLON 
825                347.00      15:05:14          00070892267TRLO0      XLON 
726                347.00      15:05:14          00070892268TRLO0      XLON 
1033               346.50      15:05:14          00070892269TRLO0      XLON 
781                345.50      15:10:39          00070892667TRLO0      XLON 
725                345.50      15:10:39          00070892668TRLO0      XLON 
739                345.50      15:10:39          00070892669TRLO0      XLON 
699                345.00      15:12:45          00070892901TRLO0      XLON 
141                344.00      15:20:47          00070893637TRLO0      XLON 
70                344.50      15:24:24          00070893862TRLO0      XLON 
199                345.50      15:26:59          00070894017TRLO0      XLON 
63                346.00      15:29:00          00070894093TRLO0      XLON 
326                346.00      15:29:00          00070894094TRLO0      XLON 
322                346.00      15:29:00          00070894095TRLO0      XLON 
115                346.00      15:29:00          00070894096TRLO0      XLON 
200                345.50      15:29:11          00070894112TRLO0      XLON 
45                345.50      15:29:14          00070894114TRLO0      XLON 
131                345.50      15:29:38          00070894138TRLO0      XLON 
187                346.00      15:32:22          00070894275TRLO0      XLON 
300                346.00      15:32:23          00070894277TRLO0      XLON 
247                346.00      15:32:27          00070894278TRLO0      XLON 
130                346.00      15:32:47          00070894302TRLO0      XLON 
113                345.50      15:33:38          00070894380TRLO0      XLON 
86                345.50      15:34:12          00070894425TRLO0      XLON 
191                345.50      15:34:12          00070894426TRLO0      XLON 
759                345.50      15:34:12          00070894427TRLO0      XLON 
869                345.00      15:41:56          00070894853TRLO0      XLON 
285                345.00      15:43:19          00070894937TRLO0      XLON 
81                345.00      15:43:20          00070894939TRLO0      XLON 
143                345.00      15:43:21          00070894940TRLO0      XLON 
83                345.00      15:43:21          00070894941TRLO0      XLON 
831                345.50      15:45:19          00070895030TRLO0      XLON 
736                345.00      15:45:31          00070895035TRLO0      XLON 
820                345.00      15:48:48          00070895326TRLO0      XLON 
769                345.00      15:48:48          00070895327TRLO0      XLON 
677                345.00      15:48:48          00070895328TRLO0      XLON 
695                345.00      15:48:48          00070895329TRLO0      XLON 
157                343.50      15:51:32          00070895521TRLO0      XLON 
696                343.50      15:51:32          00070895522TRLO0      XLON 
773                348.00      15:59:45          00070896260TRLO0      XLON 
315                348.00      16:00:45          00070896368TRLO0      XLON 
479                348.00      16:00:45          00070896369TRLO0      XLON 
51                347.50      16:00:46          00070896370TRLO0      XLON 
694                347.50      16:00:46          00070896371TRLO0      XLON 
625                347.00      16:01:03          00070896392TRLO0      XLON 
146                347.00      16:01:03          00070896393TRLO0      XLON 
15                345.50      16:05:12          00070896820TRLO0      XLON 
500                346.00      16:09:45          00070897229TRLO0      XLON 
205                346.00      16:09:45          00070897230TRLO0      XLON 
201                345.50      16:10:12          00070897287TRLO0      XLON 
743                345.50      16:10:12          00070897288TRLO0      XLON 
200                348.00      16:18:09          00070898013TRLO0      XLON 
571                348.00      16:18:20          00070898042TRLO0      XLON 
186                348.00      16:18:59          00070898103TRLO0      XLON 
573                348.00      16:19:06          00070898125TRLO0      XLON 
591                348.00      16:20:06          00070898232TRLO0      XLON 
202                348.00      16:20:06          00070898233TRLO0      XLON 
479                347.50      16:21:06          00070898347TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
        2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  338347 
EQS News ID:  1960369 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1960369&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
