

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity European Trust Plc (FEV.L) on Wednesday reported its first-half net return on ordinary activities before taxation of 124.391 million pounds, lower than 155.347 million pounds for the same period in the previous year.



Net return on ordinary activities after taxation stood at 121 million pounds or 29.60 pence per share as against last year's 152.431 million pounds or 37.29 pence per share.



Net return on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation slipped to 130.342 million pounds from prior year's 158.979 million pounds in 2023.



Net Asset Value or NAV per share increased to 413.01 pence from 370.55 pence per share a year ago.



The company reported an NAV return of positive 7.6 percent and share price total return of positive 10.6 percent outperforming the Benchmark Index, the FTSE World Europe, ex UK, Index, which returned positive 7.1 percent.



Gains on derivative instruments were at 21.012 million pounds, compared with 36.841 million pounds a year ago.



Trust posted gains on investments of 76.095 million pounds, versus 94.641 million pounds in 2023.



Fidelity European will pay an interim dividend of 3.60 pence per share on October 25 to shareholders on the register as of September 20.



