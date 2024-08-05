

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHGFF.PK) Monday announced its decision to buy back shares worth 125 million euros to cover certain obligations related to its long-term incentive plans.



At the current share price, this represents about 4.8 million shares.



The share buyback will be through a combination of forward transactions and open market purchases with a financial institution. Philips said it will take delivery of the forward share purchases in 2026. The open market purchases will be executed in the third quarter of 2024 by an intermediary.



