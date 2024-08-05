Regulatory News:

At its meeting on 5 August 2024, the Clariane Group (Paris:CLARI) Board of Directors renewed Sophie Boissard's term of office as Managing Director, which was due to expire on 31 December 2024.

Sophie Boissard has been Chief Executive Officer of the Clariane Group since 26 January 2016. She was also appointed as a director by the General Meeting of Shareholders on 22 June 2020, and her appointment was renewed by the General Meeting of Shareholders on 15 June 2023.

Jean-Pierre Duprieu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Clariane Group, said after today's Board meeting: "The Board of Directors unanimously decided to renew Sophie Boissard's term of office as Chief Executive Officer for a period of five years. Since 2016, Sophie Boissard has profoundly transformed the Korian Group, which has become Clariane and will be a purpose-driven company in June 2023. The Clariane Group has become one of Europe's major players in the care of vulnerability, now present in care homes, specialised medical care and home support.

Against a backdrop of unprecedented crises in the sector, Sophie Boissard and all the Group's employees have demonstrated their steadfastness and resilience by implementing a long-term business plan that places personalised, high-quality care at its heart. This early renewal testifies to the full confidence of all the directors, both long-standing and those who have recently joined our Board, in the ability of Sophie Boissard, together with her management team, to successfully implement the "At your side" corporate project and the plan to strengthen the financial structure decided on 13 November 2023".

Sophie Boissard also said: "I would like to thank Clariane's Board of Directors for their renewed confidence. Both the Board and the Group's employees know that they can count on my commitment to our mission of 'taking care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability'. In the new market environment, I will be working harder than ever to strengthen our Group's economic and operational fundamentals, and to provide it with the means for balanced development that creates value for all our stakeholders.

On the occasion of this renewal of my mandate, I would like to express my gratitude to the Clariane teams for their day-to-day work with patients and residents".

A graduate of the Ecole Normale Supérieure and the Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA), State Councillor, Sophie Boissard held various positions in the public sector, notably at the State Council, the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance.

She then joined the SNCF group in 2008, to create and develop Gares Connexions the division of management and development of train stations, before moving on in 2014 to oversee SNCF Immobilier, the division dedicated to the valorization of the real estate and land assets. Between 2012 and 2014, she was also responsible for the SNCF group's strategy and international development.

Since 26 January 2016, Sophie Boissard is Chief Executive Officer of the Clariane Group. She is also a member of the supervisory board at Allianz SE.

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community of care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year, the Group's 60,000 professionals provide services to 900,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: care homes (Korian, Seniors Residencias, etc.), healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Les Essentielles, Ages&Vie, etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added to its bylaws a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities: "Taking care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".

