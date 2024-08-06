

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK), a medical technology company, Tuesday reported earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT of about 162.7 million euros for the first 9 months, lower than 244.9 million euros in the same period last year, mainly due to lower revenue.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted EBIT was 161 million euros. Earnings per share declined significantly to 1.32 euros from 2.29 euros.



Revenue for the period decreased 1.5 percent to nearly 1.487 billion euros from 1.509 billion euros in the previous year.



For the full year, the company sees revenue on a comparable basis of about 2 billion euros, plus contribution from the acquisition of DORC of around 100 million euros. Adjusted EBIT for the year is expected to range between 225 million euros and 275 million euros.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX