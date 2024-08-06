

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group plc (KLR.L) reported first half pretax profit of 95.3 million pounds compared to 43.1 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 94.7 pence compared to 45.0 pence. The underlying operating profit was 113.2 million pounds, up 69.0% from prior year, and on a constant currency basis was 75.5% up on prior year. Underlying earnings per share was 103.3 pence compared to 56.0 pence.



First half revenue was 1.49 billion pounds, up 1.6%. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 4.6%, for the period.



The Board now anticipates that the Group's performance for the full year will be materially ahead of current market expectations.



The interim dividend has been rebased to 16.6 pence, commensurate with an anticipated full year dividend increase of 5%.



