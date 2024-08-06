In FY24, Claranova had a relatively stable year from a revenue perspective but expects to report a significant increase in profitability due to its focus on optimising customer acquisition spend and reducing controllable costs. With management continuing to expect an adjusted EBITDA margin of c 10% for FY24, we have raised our adjusted EBITDA forecasts by 2.2% in FY24 and 0.4% in FY25. The company expects to report the outcome of its ongoing strategic review when it reports FY24 results on 30 October.

