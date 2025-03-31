Claranova reported a 22% year-on-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA in H125, helped by improved profitability in both PlanetArt and Avanquest. We have upgraded our forecasts to reflect the better than expected profitability. The company continues to negotiate exclusively with General Atlantic to sell the PlanetArt business and is separately seeking a buyer for myDevices. The completion of both disposals would leave Claranova as a pure-play, high-margin software supplier with a substantially reduced debt position.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...