Claranova (Euronext Paris: FR0013426004 CLA) announces the participation of its Avanquest division as a VIP partner of the 3rd edition of the French Tech Connect Poland held on March 11th at the Fabryczna conference center in Krakow (Poland), reinforcing its commitment to promoting technological innovation in Europe.

This year's annual conference, organized by French Tech Poland focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), and brought together over 250 participants, including major companies (ABB, BNP Paribas, Capgemini, CISCO, Dassault System, IBM, OVHCloud, Orange, etc.), startups, NGOs and institutions from the French-Polish tech ecosystem.

As a premium partner, participation in the event provided Avanquest with considerable visibility, and the company's teams on-site were able to welcome at its stand many industry professionals (CTOs, COOs, VPs of Technology) interested in Avanquest's solutions and technologies.

This event also provided an opportunity for Avanquest to identify nearly 80 companies as potential partners, 15 of which are already on its list of top priorities for exploring possible technological collaborations.

During this event, Eric Gareau, Chief Executive Officer of Claranova and Avanquest, also took part in a round table discussion, moderated by Romain Rebour, President of La French Tech Krakow, on the subject of "Shaping the Future of European Tech", also featuring Julien Musial, Poland IT Country Manager at Euroclear, Jean-François Gaudy, Corporate Vice President of Innovation and Digital at Inetum, Aneta Kolankowska, CIO at BNP Paribas CIB ITO POLAND, and Pierre Jeannes, Poland Managing Director at Keewe. This panel of key opinion leaders explored the trends and challenges that will shape Europe's future technology landscape.

Avanquest, with a team present in Poland since September 2022, will be able to capitalize on this high-profile tech event to attract new talent and explore, in collaboration with French Tech Poland, new technological partnership opportunities to further consolidate its position with companies and subsidiaries of major groups based in Central Europe.

Financial calendar:

May 13, 2025: Q3 2024-2025 revenue

About Claranova:

Claranova is a global leader in e-commerce for personalized objects (photo prints, photo books, children's books, etc.), software publishing (PDF, Photo and Security). As a truly international group, in 2024 it reported revenue of nearly a half a billion euros, with 95% of this amount originating from outside France.

Through its products and solutions sold in over 160 countries, the Group's mission is to "Transform technological innovation into user-centric solutions". By leveraging its digital marketing expertise, AI and the analysis of data from over 100 million active customers worldwide, Claranova develops technological solutions, available online, on mobile devices and tablets, for a wide range of private and professional customers.

Operating in high-potential markets, the Group will pursue a growth strategy focused on profitability and operational excellence, in line with its "One Claranova" strategic roadmap.

